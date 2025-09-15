PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?

PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Purnea, Bihar, on Monday and launch projects worth Rs 36,000 crore. He will inaugurate a new airport terminal and formally launch the National Makhana Board, aimed at boosting Bihar’s makhana industry. The board will support farmers with training, processing facilities, and market expansion, strengthening Bihar’s role as India’s leading producer of this superfood.

PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 15, 2025 08:05:07 IST

As promised in the budget session 2025, the centreal government is all set to take a big step in the state of Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid his three day visit to 5 states will be visiting Bihar’s Purnea on Monday (September 15) to launch a developmental project worth Rs 36,000 crore. 

PM Modi will inaugurate a newly developed airport terminal in the north Bihar town. The key highlight of the visit will be the formal launch of the National Makhana Board. This board was announced in the Union Budget earlier this year. Bihar plays a crucial role in makhana production, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the total output in India.

National Makhana Board Launch

The National Makhana Board was announced in the Union Budget 2025–26 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The government allocated Rs 100 crore for its establishment. The board will focus on strengthening the makhana industry, with Bihar being its primary operational hub. Makhana, also known as foxnut, holds a strong cultural and economic link with Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi has described makhana as a “superfood” in many of his public addresses. He also said in a post on X that the new board will benefit farmers associated with the sector.

The National Makhana Board aims to improve processing and value addition in the makhana industry. It will work to enhance processing facilities and create new makhana-based products to boost their market value. The board will promote makhana in domestic as well as international markets.

It will also support farmers with training, financial help, and government schemes. Farmers will be organised into Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to improve collective growth and ensure better access to resources. These measures will strengthen the makhana sector and increase income opportunities.

How Will It Benefit Farmers Of Bihar? 

The board will encourage new technology, improve post-harvest management, and promote value addition in makhana. It will also assist in brand building, export promotion, and market development.

Bihar will gain the most from this board since it contributes nearly 90 per cent of India’s total makhana output. Districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria will play a leading role because of their suitable climate and fertile soil.

With government support, farmers in these areas will receive better recognition and opportunities in the domestic and global market.

The launch of the Makhana Board in Bihar at a national level will give a big push to the state’s agricultural economy. It will not only enhance production but also place Bihar prominently on the global map for makhana. 

With growing global demand for healthy and organic food, the board will help makhana gain international visibility. The initiative will directly benefit thousands of farmers in Bihar, improve their livelihoods, and strengthen the overall supply chain. This development marks a major step towards promoting India’s superfood sector and empowering rural communities.

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya

Tags: biharelection-hero-1National Makhana Board In BiharPM Modi in Bihar

RELATED News

"This achievement is symbol of our players' hard work": Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates Women's Hockey team on Asia cup silver medal
Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues
Breaking: Less In A Month, A Monorail Halts Again In Mumbai
Custodial torture should not be tolerated in any case: Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer
Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya

LATEST NEWS

‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch
Google’s Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over The Internet: Check Hidden Tricks, Fun Prompts, And How It Works
Saudi Arabia: Prince Khalid bin Saud Al-Faisal attends launch event, witnesses partnership connecting health and financial empowerment
Emmys 2025: 'Adolescence' star Stephen Graham wins best lead actor in a limited series, closes speech with "Namaste!"
Did Hannah Einbinder Said ‘F**K’ To Donald Trump? Supporting Gaza To Slamming Trump Hannah Einbinder Shares Her Heart Out, Watch
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win
New investors additions in Indian stock market decline by 18% MoM in August due to tariff shocks: NSE Report
Manchester Derby: Haaland double fires City to Derby glory, Foden shines on return
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Team India Shuts Door On Pakistan In Gesture Of Solidarity, Watch Video
Noah Wyle Wins His 1st Ever Emmy Award In 7th Nomination For The Pitt
PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?
PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?
PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?
PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?

QUICK LINKS