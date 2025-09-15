PM Modi In Bihar Today! To Launch National Makhana Board, How Will It Benefit The Economy Of The State?

As promised in the budget session 2025, the centreal government is all set to take a big step in the state of Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid his three day visit to 5 states will be visiting Bihar’s Purnea on Monday (September 15) to launch a developmental project worth Rs 36,000 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate a newly developed airport terminal in the north Bihar town. The key highlight of the visit will be the formal launch of the National Makhana Board. This board was announced in the Union Budget earlier this year. Bihar plays a crucial role in makhana production, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the total output in India.

मखाना और बिहार का बहुत गहरा नाता रहा है। पूर्णिया से राष्ट्रीय मखाना बोर्ड की शुरुआत भी की जाएगी, जिससे इस क्षेत्र के हमारे किसान भाई-बहनों को बहुत लाभ होने वाला है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2025

National Makhana Board Launch

The National Makhana Board was announced in the Union Budget 2025–26 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The government allocated Rs 100 crore for its establishment. The board will focus on strengthening the makhana industry, with Bihar being its primary operational hub. Makhana, also known as foxnut, holds a strong cultural and economic link with Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi has described makhana as a “superfood” in many of his public addresses. He also said in a post on X that the new board will benefit farmers associated with the sector.

The National Makhana Board aims to improve processing and value addition in the makhana industry. It will work to enhance processing facilities and create new makhana-based products to boost their market value. The board will promote makhana in domestic as well as international markets.

It will also support farmers with training, financial help, and government schemes. Farmers will be organised into Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to improve collective growth and ensure better access to resources. These measures will strengthen the makhana sector and increase income opportunities.

How Will It Benefit Farmers Of Bihar?

The board will encourage new technology, improve post-harvest management, and promote value addition in makhana. It will also assist in brand building, export promotion, and market development.

Bihar will gain the most from this board since it contributes nearly 90 per cent of India’s total makhana output. Districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria will play a leading role because of their suitable climate and fertile soil.

With government support, farmers in these areas will receive better recognition and opportunities in the domestic and global market.

The launch of the Makhana Board in Bihar at a national level will give a big push to the state’s agricultural economy. It will not only enhance production but also place Bihar prominently on the global map for makhana.

With growing global demand for healthy and organic food, the board will help makhana gain international visibility. The initiative will directly benefit thousands of farmers in Bihar, improve their livelihoods, and strengthen the overall supply chain. This development marks a major step towards promoting India’s superfood sector and empowering rural communities.

