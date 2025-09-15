Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya
Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025
Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya

Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya

he India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra and Meghalaya, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Several districts including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, East Jaintia Hills, and East Khasi Hills are expected to face moderate to intense spells. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, avoid weak structures, and follow official safety guidelines.

Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 15, 2025 07:42:14 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning on Monday, September 15, 2025, for several districts in Maharashtra and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph, and moderate rainfall between 5–15 mm per hour are expected in East Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya. In Maharashtra, the warning covers Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Raigad, and Thane. Residents in these regions have been asked to stay indoors, avoid weak structures, and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.

IMD Advisory for Residents

The IMD urged people in the affected districts to remain alert and take precautions against heavy rainfall and strong winds. Officials asked residents to avoid sheltering under trees, check traffic conditions before traveling, and postpone unnecessary trips. Authorities also stressed that people should strictly follow advisories from disaster management agencies to reduce risks. The nowcast warning remains valid for the next two to three hours from the time of issue at 7:00 am IST.

Rainfall Recorded Across States

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported in coastal Maharashtra and parts of East and Northeast India during the last 24 hours. Mumbai’s Colaba recorded 88.2 mm of rain, Jharkhand’s Daltonganj received 89 mm, and Assam’s North Lakhimpur recorded 65 mm. Officials noted that moderate to intense spells of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds between 40–50 kmph are likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Beed, Ahilyanagar, Pune, and Latur.

Warning for Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Tripura

The IMD also extended orange warnings to districts in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Tripura. In Telangana, Karimnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, and Sangareddy are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain. Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewara, and Sukma are also under alert, while in Tripura, the Dhalai district is expected to witness intense showers. Residents in these states have been advised to remain cautious and stay updated on local weather bulletins.

Must Read: Massive Fire In Gujarat’s Chemical Factory, 15 Fire Tendors On Spot, Watch

Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya

Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya

Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya
Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya
Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya
Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya

