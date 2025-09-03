Authorities On High Alert As Jhelum Crosses Flood Mark at Sangam

Authorities on Wednesday said the flood situation in Kashmir is turning critical after the River Jhelum crossed the danger mark at Sangam, even as the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh remains within normal limits for now.

Officials confirmed that all emergency teams have been mobilised, and weak spots along vulnerable embankments are being closely monitored. Sandbags and other precautionary measures have been deployed to strengthen sensitive areas.

Source - Faisal Bhat

Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Kashmir, Er Showkat Hussain, told reporters that water levels at Sangam are rising at an alarming rate of nearly 1.5 feet per hour. “The department is on high alert, and all field teams are in place. So far, no major breach has been reported except a minor one at Vecho Nala in Kulgam, which has already been contained,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting earlier in the day with the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, and senior officials to review the preparedness. Directions were issued to all officers to remain fully alert and ensure immediate response to any emergencies.

Sources said that senior leaders, including Nasir Aslam Wani and Sakina Itoo, are likely to visit Vecho Nala for an on-ground assessment.

Meanwhile, with rains continuing across the Valley, authorities have cautioned that water levels may rise further in the coming hours. The public has been strongly advised to stay away from rivers and other water bodies, and to exercise utmost caution in flood-prone areas.

