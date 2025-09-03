Explained: Why Is Delhi Receiving More Rain Than Normal This Year?

Amid continuous rainfall in Delhi, the water level of the River Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Wednesday, causing waterlogging and flood-like situations in several areas.

Floodwaters have entered houses in the low-lying areas. People residing here have been shifted to safer places. The rising water levels have also caused severe traffic congestion in some parts of Delhi, particularly at the Delhi-Gurugram border. People were stuck for hours.

In its daily bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted, “Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for today. Thunderstorm with rain for tomorrow and generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for September 5.”

Why is Delhi Receiving More Rains Than Normal

Western Disturbance: Western Disturbances are extra-tropical low-pressure systems which move eastward from the Mediterranean Sea. It flows with moisture and brings pre-monsoon rain and cloud cover. In May 2025, a western disturbance passed over Delhi, and cyclones formed over Rajasthan, which caused intense rainfall in Delhi. Monsoon Trough: The India Meteorological Department stated that a monsoon trough passed near Delhi, which added regional moisture to the air. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over north Odisha also moved wet air to the city. ENSO AND IOD Dynamics: The ENSO climatic pattern plays an important role in bringing rain to Delhi. As per a PIB release, the ENSO condition is neutral, which creates a favourable condition for excess rains.

The El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a complex weather pattern of La Nina (Cold) and El Nino (Warm), shifts irregularly back and forth between El Nino and La Nina every two to seven years. If La Nina water off the coast of Peru cools by a margin, easterly winds strengthen, and there is higher than average rainfall during the Indian monsoon period.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Tuesday issued its latest El Nino/La Nina update, warning that La Nina may develop from September 2025. The report added that conditions could return as early as September 2025, influencing global weather and climate patterns.

The PIB release also stated that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) remains neutral, with climate models indicating that this neutral phase may persist throughout the monsoon season.

4. Climate Change: Climate change is a reason that prevails in scientific arguments for more erratic and intense monsoon behaviour. They explain that warmer air holds more moisture, resulting in short, intense downpours rather than steady rainfall. Experts analyse that severe heat in summer brings heavy rainfall in the monsoon season. This year, Delhi and northern India experienced severe heat in June and July. This type of situation was experienced earlier, but its frequency and intensity have increased nowadays.

5. Delhi’s Geographical Position: Geographically, Delhi is located near the Himalayas and Western Ghats, which play a key role in monsoon dynamics. Due to its location, distant from the ocean, Delhi experiences extreme heat in summer, extreme cold in winter and extreme rain in monsoon.

