"B Sudhershan Reddy is a better candidate": Congress' Pramod Tiwari on upcoming VP election

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday said B Sudhershan Reddy is the better candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, adding that the choice should be made beyond party or any symbol.

Speaking to the reporters, Pramod Tiwari said, “Undoubtedly, there are all sorts of discussions happening on this (Vice Presidential election). The Vice Presidential election is taking place on the 9th. We believe that this is not happening on the basis of any party or any symbol. B Sudhershan Reddy is a better candidate. We hope that people will elect him.”

The election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA’s nominee, CP Radhakrishnan.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel on Sunday said that a mock drill should be held ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential election to familiarise first-time Members of Parliament with the voting process and minimise the chances of invalid ballots.

Speaking to ANI, SP Singh Baghel said, “Before the Vice-Presidential election, a mock drill should be conducted to understand the entire process. Many people who have become MPs for the first time do not know whether the election will be held through a ballot, a machine, or other means. Therefore, this should be known, as it reduces the possibility of votes being invalidated.”

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected through an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament.

The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

