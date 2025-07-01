Back-To-Back Dowry Suicides In Tamil Nadu: Chennai Bride Dies 3 Days After Marriage

In a deeply distressing incident, a 22-year-old woman named Lokeshwari died by suicide just three days after her marriage, allegedly due to dowry-related harassment by her husband and his family in Ponneri, Chennai.

Lokeshwari, who got married on June 27, was found dead in the washroom of her house on June 30, shortly after visiting her parental home with her husband. Her father, Gajendran, filed a complaint at the Ponneri police station, alleging that dowry demands led to her death.

Allegations of Gold, AC, and Household Demands

According to the police complaint, Lokeshwari’s husband had insisted she demand more gold from her parents. The family had agreed to give five sovereigns of gold, but only four sovereigns (approx. 32 grams) were given during the wedding. Following this, the husband allegedly demanded the remaining gold, along with an air conditioner and other household items, leading to a confrontation.

Police say that after an argument broke out between the couple over these demands, Lokeshwari locked herself in the bathroom and ended her life.

While her in-laws have denied making any dowry demands, a case has been registered, and Avadi police have initiated action to arrest the husband. Investigations are currently underway.

Another Dowry Suicide Case in Tiruppur

In a similar tragic incident, a 27-year-old woman named Ridhanya died by suicide in Tiruppur just a day earlier, again allegedly due to dowry harassment. Married in April this year to Kavin Kumar (28), Ridhanya came from a financially well-off family — her father being a garment businessman.

Her family reportedly gave 100 sovereigns of gold and a Volvo car worth ₹70 lakh as dowry. Despite this, Ridhanya faced alleged mental torture from her husband and in-laws.

Seven Heartbreaking Voice Notes Before Her Death

On Sunday, Ridhanya left home, saying she was going to a temple. She was later found dead inside her car at Mondipalayam, having allegedly consumed pesticide. Local residents saw the idle car and informed police, who discovered her body with foam in her mouth.

Before her death, she sent seven audio messages to her father on WhatsApp. In those emotional recordings, she apologised and spoke of being unable to bear the daily harassment. In one message, she said:

“I’m unable to bear their mental torture daily. I don’t know whom to tell about this. Those who listen want me to compromise… and are not able to understand my suffering.”

Pattern of Dowry-Linked Deaths Raises Alarm

These two cases, reported within 24 hours, underline the continuing menace of dowry in modern India, especially in Tamil Nadu. Despite existing laws such as the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, dowry harassment and domestic abuse remain rampant, often pushing young women into depression and, tragically, suicide.

Police authorities have pledged thorough investigations into both incidents. Women’s rights organisations have also expressed outrage and called for immediate arrest of the accused and strong legal action.

