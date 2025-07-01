Congress Jabs PM Modi saying Super Premium Frequent Flyer Running Away From Manipur Situation, POTUS Claims

Congress on Tuesday taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the ‘super premium Frequent Flier PM is off on a five-nation, eight-day jaunt and running away from four issues including Manipur situation and also US President Donald Trump claiming brokering ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary and communication incharge Jairam Ramesh said, “When the going gets tough, the self-styled toughs get going. The Super Premium Frequent Flier PM is off on a 5-nation, 8-day jaunt.”

Ramesh, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP said that the Prime Minister is running away from at least four issues that are agitating the nation.

Targeting the Prime Minister, he said, “Manipur, which he has not visited ever since the double engine in the state got derailed and ever since normal life in the state has got totally destroyed. Revelations by defence officials that India suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor because of the PM’s decisions.”

He also said that continued claims by President Trump that he effected a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using the trade deal as a carrot and stick.

The Congress leader also said, “The continued failure to bring the Pahalgam terrorists to justice even after 70 days. The failure is all the more glaring given they may have been earlier involved in terror attacks in Poonch (Dec 2023) and Gagangir & Gulmarg (Oct 2024).”

His remarks came ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to five nations starting from July 2 to attend the BRICS summit.

Modi’s visit to these five countries is very important. He will first attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 6 and 7. Besides Brazil, Modi will visit Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Ghana and Namibia. Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the BRICS summit in Brazil.

