Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > India > ‘Every Tom, Dick And Harry Officer’ Behind Arbitrary Takedowns, Elon Musk’s X Tells Karnataka HC

‘Every Tom, Dick And Harry Officer’ Behind Arbitrary Takedowns, Elon Musk’s X Tells Karnataka HC

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking protection against what it calls arbitrary takedown orders issued by various government officials. The plea challenges content-blocking directives under Section 79 of the IT Act, arguing they bypass due process and threaten free speech. The court has agreed to hear the matter, scheduling a final hearing for July 8.

Elon Musk’s X challenges arbitrary government takedown orders, court hearing set July 8.
Elon Musk’s X challenges arbitrary government takedown orders, court hearing set July 8. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 17:09:53 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Elon Musk’S social media platform X has asked the Karnataka High Court to protect the social media platform against what it described as arbitrary takedown orders issued by “every Tom, Dick, and Harry officer.”

The plea challenges content blocking directives issued by the Indian government under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act. X  argued that these orders bypass due process and threaten online freedom of speech. The Karnataka High Court has agreed to hear the matter.

Elon Musk’s X Cites Examples 

Advocate KG Raghavan, representing X Corp, highlighted a recent takedown order by the Rail Ministry targeting a viral video on X showing a woman driving a car on railway tracks.

Raghavan argued, “A development like a car being driven on railway tracks was news,” but the Rail Ministry labelled it unlawful. He explained, “A dog biting a man is not news, but a man biting a dog surely is,” implying that the video was legitimate newsworthy content, not grounds for censorship.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Tesla, SpaceX Survive On Subsidies, Says Elon Musk ‘Would Have To Go Back To South Africa’ Without Government Help

He described this incident as an example of “mischief” and misuse of powers granted under the IT Act. The X counsel tated that X was seeking protection against such government takedown actions.

Government Objects Elon Musk Owned X’s Plea 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, strongly objected to X’s characterization of the officers involved. He said, “These were government officials,” and rejected the phrase “tom, dick and harry officers” as inappropriate.

Mehta further argued that social media platforms should not expect the digital space to remain completely unregulated, implying that the government’s takedown orders are necessary to maintain oversight.

Karnataka High Court Schedules Final Hearing 

The Association of Digital Media Houses has also intervened in the case, moving the Karnataka High Court with a related plea. The group stated that content creators, not just large tech companies, bear the brunt of these takedown orders.

They stressed the need for creators to be heard before their content is removed and warned that arbitrary censorship undermines digital journalism and freedom of expression.

Taking note of all arguments, the Karnataka High Court has scheduled the final hearing of the case for July 8.

Also Read: Elon Musk Assures New Political Party If ‘Trump’s Policy Bill’ Is Passed

Tags: elon muskkarnataka high courtx
Advertisement

More News

Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal
Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?