Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta donald tusk benjamin netanyahu donald trump big beautiful bill pahalgam terror atatck gaza ai in medicine meta donald tusk benjamin netanyahu donald trump big beautiful bill pahalgam terror atatck gaza ai in medicine meta donald tusk benjamin netanyahu donald trump big beautiful bill pahalgam terror atatck gaza ai in medicine meta donald tusk benjamin netanyahu donald trump big beautiful bill pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta donald tusk benjamin netanyahu donald trump big beautiful bill pahalgam terror atatck gaza ai in medicine meta donald tusk benjamin netanyahu donald trump big beautiful bill pahalgam terror atatck gaza ai in medicine meta donald tusk benjamin netanyahu donald trump big beautiful bill pahalgam terror atatck gaza ai in medicine meta donald tusk benjamin netanyahu donald trump big beautiful bill pahalgam terror atatck
Home > World > Elon Musk Assures New Political Party If ‘Trump’s Policy Bill’ Is Passed

Elon Musk Assures New Political Party If ‘Trump’s Policy Bill’ Is Passed

Elon Musk slammed the US tax and spending bill as “utterly insane” and warned of forming a new “America Party” if it passes. He targeted lawmakers backing the bill and vowed to unseat them, deepening his rift with Donald Trump.

Elon Musk Threatens Republicans Of A New Political Party If Trump's Policy Bill Is Passed

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 08:33:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Former advisor of President of United States and CEO Of X, Elon Musk has again engaged the US government with his threatening remark. On his latest social media post on X, Musk threatens the Republicans of passing the Trump’s political bill. He said, “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.”

“Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” he added. 



Musk Targets GOP Lawmakers Over Broken Promises

Musk directly targeted Republican lawmakers who support the bill despite previously campaigning on promises to limit government spending. “Those who campaigned on cutting spending but are supporting this bill should hang their heads in shame!”

Musk posted. He also issued a stern warning, stating, “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.” Musk’s statements have intensified the debate over the bill, which has already divided several factions within the Republican party amid a critical Senate session.

Musk’s sharp criticism has strained his relationship with President Donald Trump. The rift comes after Musk stepped down in late May from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal initiative focused on cost-cutting.

You Might Be Interested In

This departure marked a significant shift in Musk’s political alignment, especially given that he had contributed nearly $300 million to Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign. The disagreement over the fiscal bill has further highlighted growing fractures within conservative leadership over economic priorities and federal spending strategies.

Musk Plans “America Party” To Challenge Democrat-Republican Dominance

Elon Musk indicated that he plans to challenge the dominance of the two main political parties by launching the “America Party.”

He said the goal is to give citizens a genuine alternative to what he termed the “Democrat-Republican uniparty.” Musk emphasized the need for a political platform that truly represents the people, especially when elected officials reverse campaign promises.

Must Read: Harvard Accused Of Failing To Protect Jewish Students During Gaza Protests, Donald Trump Administration Threatens To Cut Funds

Tags: donald trumpelon musktrump's bill
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?