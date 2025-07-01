Elon Musk Assures New Political Party If ‘Trump’s Policy Bill’ Is Passed

Former advisor of President of United States and CEO Of X, Elon Musk has again engaged the US government with his threatening remark. On his latest social media post on X, Musk threatens the Republicans of passing the Trump’s political bill. He said, “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.”

“Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” he added. If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025





Musk Targets GOP Lawmakers Over Broken Promises

Musk directly targeted Republican lawmakers who support the bill despite previously campaigning on promises to limit government spending. “Those who campaigned on cutting spending but are supporting this bill should hang their heads in shame!”

Musk posted. He also issued a stern warning, stating, “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.” Musk’s statements have intensified the debate over the bill, which has already divided several factions within the Republican party amid a critical Senate session.

Musk’s sharp criticism has strained his relationship with President Donald Trump. The rift comes after Musk stepped down in late May from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal initiative focused on cost-cutting.

This departure marked a significant shift in Musk’s political alignment, especially given that he had contributed nearly $300 million to Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign. The disagreement over the fiscal bill has further highlighted growing fractures within conservative leadership over economic priorities and federal spending strategies.

Musk Plans “America Party” To Challenge Democrat-Republican Dominance

Elon Musk indicated that he plans to challenge the dominance of the two main political parties by launching the “America Party.”

He said the goal is to give citizens a genuine alternative to what he termed the “Democrat-Republican uniparty.” Musk emphasized the need for a political platform that truly represents the people, especially when elected officials reverse campaign promises.

Must Read: Harvard Accused Of Failing To Protect Jewish Students During Gaza Protests, Donald Trump Administration Threatens To Cut Funds