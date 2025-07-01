Live Tv
Elon Musk 'Would Have To Go Back To South Africa': Donald Trump Says Tesla, SpaceX Can't Survive Without Govt Help

Elon Musk ‘Would Have To Go Back To South Africa’: Donald Trump Says Tesla, SpaceX Can’t Survive Without Govt Help

The clash between President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk has intensified, with Donald Trump threatening to cut off government subsidies to Elon Musk’s companies. The feud reignited after Musk vowed to back primary challenges against Republicans supporting Trump’s controversial spending bill. In a fiery exchange, both accused each other of hypocrisy, with Trump mocking Musk’s reliance on subsidies and Musk demanding all government aid be slashed.

Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud escalates as POTUS threatens to end subsidies; Musk hits back.
Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud escalates as POTUS threatens to end subsidies; Musk hits back. Photo/X.

Published By: ZubairAmin
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 12:16:35 IST

The feud between President Donald Trump and former DOGE chief Elon Musk has widened as POTUS threatens to scrap the government subsidies the tech billionaire is receiving from the US government for his companies.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform and responded to Musk’s criticism of his spending bill known as ‘Big Beautiful Bill’.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign,” President posted.

Also Read: Explained: How Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Could See States Rushing to Cover Federal Funding Shortfalls

Elon Musk’s Companies Surviving on Subsidies, DOGE Should Take A Look: Donald Trump

Trump even suggested that Musk and his companies are surviving on US subsidies and he might have had to return to South Africa.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” the President added.


Trump said that DOGE which was previously headed by Musk, should “take a good, hard, look” at the subsides availed by his companies including Tesla and SpaceX.

Elon Musk Asks Donald Trump To Slash Subsidies

Musk did not yeild on Trump’s threats. Instead the tech billionaire asked Trump to slash all the subsidies.

“I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now,” Musk wrote on X.

The between the two reignited again on Monday after Musk said he will back primary challenges against GOP lawmakers voting for the Trump’s spending bill.

Musk wrote on X, “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending,” and backed the mega bill “will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” as he bashed what he described as the “Democrat-Republican uniparty,” Musk added.

Also Read: Elon Musk Assures New Political Party If ‘Trump’s Policy Bill’ Is Passed

More News

