‘Bal Sant Baba’ Abhinav Arora Receives Death Threat from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Abhinav’s mother, Jyoti Arora, claimed that her family received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a criminal group known for its involvement in high-profile cases.

Abhinav Arora, the 10-year-old self-proclaimed ‘Bal Sant Baba’, received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, his family claimed on Monday. Bal Sant Baba has captured the nation’s attention with his devout lifestyle and massive social media following. Despite his young age, Arora’s spiritual practices, recitations of Hindu scriptures, and presence at religious events have garnered nearly a million followers on Instagram.

Death Threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

On October 28, 2024, Abhinav’s mother, Jyoti Arora, claimed that her family received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a criminal group known for its involvement in high-profile cases. She reported receiving messages stating that the gang would kill her son. She expressed her disbelief, saying, “Abhinav hasn’t done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.” She added that they received threatening calls, with the caller saying they would harm her child.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has previously made threats to public figures, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Bihar MP Pappu Yadav. Following these threats, Abhinav and his family have sought legal action, filing a complaint with the Mathura police.

Spiritual Journey and Early Fame

Abhinav’s spiritual journey reportedly began at age three, a path his family has encouraged. Known for his disciplined routine, Abhinav wakes up daily at 3:30 a.m. to engage in ‘mala jaap’ (rosary reading), home puja, and offering “Bhog” (prasad) to Bal Gopal, embodying his devotion to Lord Krishna. His commitment has attracted significant online attention, where he shares spiritual content on Hindu festivals, scripture recitations, and interactions with other spiritual figures.

Criticism from Swami Rambhadracharya

Earlier this year, a video surfaced in which Hindu spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya reprimanded Abhinav during a religious event for his behavior. The video, which dates back to 2023, shows the spiritual leader calling Abhinav “foolish” for claiming that Krishna studies with him. Swami Rambhadracharya reportedly told him, “Itna murkh ladka hai wo. Wo kehta hai ki Krishna uske sath padhta hai… bhagwan kya uske sath padenge? Maine to Vrindavan mai bhi usko danta tha.”

Reflecting on the incident, Abhinav said, “The whole nation has been talking about how Swami Rambhadracharya reprimanded me, but no one discusses how he later called me to bless me.” He acknowledged that the video may have been a misunderstanding but felt saddened by the extent of backlash he has faced.

Legal Action Against Online Trolling

Amid the public criticism, Abhinav’s family has also taken action against YouTubers whom they accuse of defaming and trolling the young spiritual leader. In her complaint, Jyoti Arora alleged that seven YouTubers uploaded content that mocked her son’s religious beliefs, causing emotional distress. She described the videos as “anti-Hindu” and claimed they disrupted Abhinav’s ability to freely practice his religion.

Abhinav himself expressed disappointment at being forced into legal battles at his young age. “I did not want to go to court, but I had to,” he said. Drawing a comparison to Lord Ram’s battle with the demon Khardushan, he added, “Just like Lord Ram did not wish to kill Khardushan but had to due to the chaos, my devotion is being called fake, and I am receiving death threats.”

“Efforts are being made to damage our social standing through social media,” his mother remarked.

Abhinav’s story has prompted a wide range of reactions from the public. Some see him as a sincere young devotee, while others question his motivations, considering his rise to fame on social media.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Breathing Pollution, Despite Ban In Crackers, Survey Reveals 18% Residents To Burst Crackers