Bangladesh Election 2026 Results: Tarique Rahman’s BNP vs Shafiqur Rahman’s Jamaat-e-Islami – Who Will Win The High-Stakes Battle?

Voting in Bangladesh for the 13th Parliamentary Election and Constitutional Referendum concluded across 299 constituencies, with election authorities initiating the counting process shortly after polling hours ended, the Daily Star reported.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC), voting officially took place from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (local time). However, officials clarified that individuals who had entered polling station premises before the close of voting were permitted to cast their ballots. A total of 42,651 polling centres were set up for Thursday’s national election.

The elections come at a critical time in the country’s history, almost two years after the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted following a student-led movement in July 2024. The 2024 July Uprising ended the Bangladesh Awami League’s regime, which has now been barred from participating in the current election.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman and the Islamic conservative party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami led by its chief Shafiqur Rahman, which is leading an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed following the student-led uprising, along with other parties on a seat-sharing basis, are the main competitors in the elections.

Tarique Rahman’s BNP

Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and son of former President Ziaur Rahman and late PM Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman is widely viewed as the key player. Returning from a 17-year exile in London, Rahman on January 9 formally assumed office as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), days after the demise of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and the party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Rahman left the country after being arrested in 2007-08 and later settled in London following his release.

In a post on X, the party stated, “Mr Tarique Rahman has assumed office as the Chairman of the BNP. Following the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, the position of party Chairman became vacant.”

The move comes days after the former PM and mother of Rahman died on December 30, paving the way for the former acting Chairman to take the position. Begum Khaleda Zia died in the early morning while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80.

Rahman has vowed to maintain bilateral relations with India “based on mutual trust and mutual interest” if elected.

Immediately after casting his vote Rahman said the BNP would prioritize law and order if voted to power.

“We will prioritise improving law and order in the country so that people feel secure if we can form the government,” he said after casting his vote at Gulshan Model High School and College in Gulshan-2.

Shafiqur Rahman’s Jamaat-e-Islami

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman transformed the formerly banned party into a major challenger. He is leading an alliance of 11 parties. He has expressed willingness to cooperate with India if he forms the government. Shafiqur Rahman alleged that certain groups are spreading misinformation across the country to mislead voters.

Rahman has reflected on his personal experience, saying he had been unable to vote in previous elections, in 2014, 2018, and 2024, because he was in jail at those times.

Shafiqur Rahman has made it clear that his party will accept the results of the vote only if the polls are conducted in a free and fair manner. The comments came shortly after he cast his ballot at the Monipur High School and College polling centre in Dhaka on Thursday. His ideology blends conservative Islamic values with youth-oriented development initiatives.

A total of 2034 candidates are contesting the polls, with 51 parties participating, according to the Daily Star.

The other contesting parties are the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).

As voting concluded, Chief Adviser of the country’s interim government Muhammad Yunus congratulated the nation for the peaceful and orderly conclusion of polls and referendum, calling it “the beginning of an unprecedented journey toward a new Bangladesh.”

