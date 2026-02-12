LIVE TV
Will Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary Membership Be Cancelled? Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

Will Rahul Gandhi’s Parliamentary Membership Be Cancelled? Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

The Centre will not move a privilege motion against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, though the words used in his speech delivered on Wednesday are likely to be expunged as the allegations made by him were not authenticated, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi and Nishikant Dubey
Rahul Gandhi and Nishikant Dubey

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Last updated: February 12, 2026 16:24:13 IST

Will Rahul Gandhi’s Parliamentary Membership Be Cancelled? Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

The Centre will not move a privilege motion against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, though the words used in his speech delivered on Wednesday are likely to be expunged as the allegations made by him were not authenticated, sources said.

This comes a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that BJP members in the Lok Sabha would move a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for “misleading the House and making baseless statements.”

BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has moved a substantive motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, while accusing him of misleading the country.

Dubey is seeking termination of his parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader on contesting elections.

“I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi’s membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections,” Dubey told ANI.

He wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging the House to constitute a dedicated Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to investigate Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi’s “unethical conduct,” after his recent speech in the parliament.

In the letter addressed to the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday, Dubey cited constitutional responsiblity to highlight the misdemeanours of the Congress leader, saying that he has become a major part of the “Thuggery gang to de-stabilise the country from within.”

Dubey further mentioned four “serious misdemeanours” conducted by the Lok Sabha LoP.

He said that Gandhi tried to defame the Indian Army by dragging the name of former Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, PVSM AVSM VSM SM, by quoting his unpublished book as a political tactic.

“He has cunningly dragged the name of former Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, PVSM AVSM VSM SM by quoting his unpublished book with the ulterior motive of defaming the Indian Army vis-a-vis the Ministry of Defence, along with shamefully involving our Prime Minister…,” Dubey wrote in the letter.

This comes after Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday, in which he accused the Central government of compromising national interests over the India-US interim trade deal.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that he speaks bundle of lies. 

Piyush Goyal said, “He spreads complete misinformation. I want to clarify that India’s interests and the interests of Indian farmers have been fully protected in the US-India trade deal. Most of the products of Indian farmers, our dairy, poultry, rice, wheat, soybean, and maize, banana, strawberry, cherry, orange, vegetables, ethanol, tobacco, meat, pulses, millets, bajra, ragi- almost 90-95% of the produce of farmers is outside the US trade deal and which is the need of India, which we import even today, which will not cause any harm to the farmers in our country.”
“We have opened such commodities to America in a calibrated manner as per a well-thought-out strategy. In a way, a very good US trade deal is made in the interests of farmers, but Rahul Gandhi lies about it while sitting in the Parliament and does not even authenticate it. I condemn him… Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party and their other allies, be it the DMK, Samajwadi Party, TMC or the Communist Party, all of them are against development. They cannot see the country progressing rapidly. They cannot see that under Modi’s leadership, the income of farmers is increasing,” he further added.
First published on: Feb 12, 2026 4:19 PM IST
Will Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary Membership Be Cancelled? Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

U19 World Cup Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Play In DY Patil Tournament

F-35 Lightning II vs Dassault Rafale: Comparing Stealth, Speed, and Combat Mastery Of Modern Air Titans

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir’s “Home Is Where You…” Remark Sets Tone For India vs Namibia

Will Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary Membership Be Cancelled? Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

Will Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary Membership Be Cancelled? Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

QUICK LINKS