Who Was Jaahnavi Kandula? Family Of Indian Student Killed By Speeding US Police Officer’s Vehicle Gets Rs 265 Crore Settlement

Nearly 3 years after the horrifying car accident that claimed the life of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student from India in Seattle, United States, her family received a significant financial compensation bringing partial closure to a case that sparked widespread outrage. The city of Seattle in Washington has agreed to pay Rs 265 crore (USD 29 million) to the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, who was struck and killed by a speeding police vehicle in January 2023.

Who Was Jaahnavi Kandula

Jaahnavi Kandula from Andhra Pradesh was pursuing a master’s degree in information systems at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. She died from her injuries.

She was hit by Seattle police Officer Kevin Dave while crossing a street in Seattle. Authorities said Dave was driving at speeds of up to 120 km/h at the moment of the collision as he responded to a drug overdose call.

The settlement resolves a 110 million USD lawsuit filed in 2024 against the city and former Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, who was fired last year. Approximately 20 million USD of the settlement is expected to be covered by the city’s insurance.

Officer Kevin Dave was dismissed from the department. He was cited for negligent driving and ordered to pay a USD 5,000 fine. However, King County prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges, stating they could not establish that he had deliberately disregarded safety when the collision occurred.

In a statement announcing the settlement, lawyer Erika Evans said, “Kandula’s death was “heartbreaking”. He expressed hope that the financial agreement would bring some measure of closure to her family.

Further compounding the tragedy, released bodycam footage from the Seattle Police Department captured Officer Daniel Auderer making light of the fatal accident, “Just write a cheque. USD 11,000. She was 26 anyway, she had limited value,” Auderer was heard saying in the video, as per reports.

Earlier in 2024 the Indian Consulate General in Seattle said that they have raised the matter of Indian student murder in US with the local authorities and the case has been referred to Seattle city Attorney’s office for review of King County Prosecuting Attorney verdict.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office said they will not move forward with criminal charges against Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave.

“In January of 2024, Aces completed their report. Our Felony Traffic Unit has reviewed the Aces’ report, along with all available evidence. Based on all the available evidence presented and Aces’ independent analysis of the collision, our legal analysis reveals that the PAO lacks sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Kevin Dave was impaired by drugs or alcohol, driving in a reckless manner, or driving with disregard for the safety of others,” King County Prosecutor’s Office said in an official statement.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said that she believes they lack the evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula. After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement said.