Home > India > Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted

Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted

Bapatla District Police have cracked a nationwide cybercrime network involved in creating fake websites of popular Andhra Pradesh tourism destinations and temples.

Representational Image (Photo Credit- ANI)
Representational Image (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 1, 2025 19:44:00 IST

Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh/ Hyderabad.
In a major breakthrough, Bapatla District Police have cracked a nationwide cybercrime network involved in creating fake websites of popular Andhra Pradesh tourism destinations and temples. Two key accused from Rajasthan Paramjeet (20) and Bittu (21), both from Sahasan village in Deeg district were arrested in a coordinated operation led by District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi, IPS. The gang created counterfeit websites mimicking Haritha Resorts at Suryalanka and prominent pilgrimage sites like Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Srisailam, and Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra. Tourists and devotees were lured into making online payments through these fraudulent platforms.

How the case started?

The case began after a complaint by G. Ashok, Manager of Haritha Resorts (APTDC) at Bapatla Suryalanka, who reported that unsuspecting tourists were duped into booking rooms through a deceptive website Harith Beach Resort Suryalanka. A case was registered at Bapatla Rural PS (Crime No. 110/2024) under IPC Section 420 and IT Act 66-D. 
A deep investigation led by SP Dudi and teams including Inspector Srinivasa Rao, RI Srikanth, and IT Sub-Inspector Naib Rasool unearthed a vast cyber fraud operation. Using portals like NCRP and SAMANVAYA, police found 127 cybercrime complaints against the gang from 18 states, with frauds totaling nearly ₹50 lakh.

Breakdown of Complaints:

• 49 related to Haritha Resorts

• 11 linked to TTD, Srisailam, Trimbakeshwar

• 3 for fake Mera Mahadev Resort

• 12 for bogus hotel bookings

• 52 for other online scams (OLX, UPI, fake identities, etc.)
Highest complaints were from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (59), followed by Maharashtra (14), UP (12), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (8), and others.
On July 23, 2025, based on technical tracking, a police team arrested the accused from Deeg, Rajasthan. An OPPO F27 PRO+ 5G mobile and SIMs were seized. The accused were produced before Kaman ACJM-II Court and brought to Guntur District Jail. They are under two-day police custody for further interrogation.

SP’S Tushar Dudi appeals to citizens

SP Tushar Dudi urged citizens to avoid fake websites and never click suspicious links. He advised victims to immediately report incidents via 1930 or at cybercrime.gov.in. He also emphasized ongoing police awareness programs to combat cyber fraud.
Also read: SC Welcomes Detention In Cybercrime Cases, Duggal Urges AI-Ready Legal Framework
Tags: Andhra Pradesh tourism destinations fake websiteBapatla District PoliceDistrict Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi

RELATED News

ECI slams Rahul For Irresponsible Threats, Says His Comments Deplorable
Race Against Death: Indian Diplomatic Intervention Puts Death Sentence of Nimisha Priya on Hold in Yemen
Police Deployed In Pune Following Tensions Over Social Media Post
T-BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over ‘Threats’ To Young Journalists
Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason

LATEST NEWS

Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India
CBSE Releases The Class 12 Compartment Result 2025, Check Details
Akash Deep Shares Heated Moment with Ben Duckett, KL Rahul Intervenes – Watch
Welcome To This Town Where It’s Illegal To Die – But Why?
Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods
Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason
Vladimir Putin, Facing Donald Trump’s Deadline, To Change Russia’s Stance On Ukraine? Russian President Gives Big Hint
Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Regret Over MS Dhoni’s Last Match: ‘I Could Have Done Better’
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey Share Best Actor Award For Jawan And 12th Fail, Rani Mukerji Wins Best Actress
Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted
Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted
Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted
Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?