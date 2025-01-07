‘Baseless And Irresponsible’: BSF Rejects Claims Of Bangladesh Military Taking Control

The Border Security Force (BSF) has categorically dismissed reports alleging that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has taken control of a 5-kilometer stretch of Indian land along the International Border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has categorically dismissed reports alleging that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has taken control of a 5-kilometer stretch of Indian land along the International Border. In a statement on Tuesday, the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier described the claims as “baseless and irresponsible.”

“Not a single inch of Indian territory has been, nor will be, encroached upon by the counterpart. Both the BSF and BGB are diligently managing their respective jurisdictions in accordance with the ‘India-Bangladesh Border Guidelines, 1975,’ ensuring the sanctity of the International Boundary (IB) is upheld,” the statement affirmed.

The BSF clarified that the area in question lies within Indian territory, specifically in Ranghat village of Bagda block, North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. The IB in this region follows the Kodaliya River, which is well-defined by reference pillars. “There has been no change in the status of the boundary or the BSF’s duty patterns, which have remained consistent for decades,” the statement emphasized.

The BSF also refuted claims that the BGB has begun 24-hour patrolling in the area using motorized boats and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) since December 19. “Such reports are purely fabricated. Both the BSF and BGB continue to operate within their designated zones along the river, which serves as the natural boundary,” the statement added.

Acknowledging that the area is unfenced and vulnerable to smuggling and infiltration attempts, the BSF highlighted that stringent measures have significantly reduced such incidents. “The region is closely monitored, and infiltration attempts have dropped to negligible levels,” the force asserted.

The reports in question, which were circulated in certain Bangladeshi media outlets, had allegedly cited Lt. Col. Rafique Islam, the newly-appointed commanding officer of the 58 BGB. The BSF has dismissed these claims as unfounded, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining border security and territorial integrity.

