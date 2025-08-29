Bengaluru Dowry Death Case: Family Says Harassment Pushed Pregnant Techie To End Life

A 27-year-old pregnant woman named Shilpa was found hanging in her house in Bengaluru on Wednesday in another dramatic case of suspected dowry harassment. Shilpa had earlier been employed with IT giant Infosys and was married to Praveen for nearly two-and-a-half years. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old child as well.

Police have confirmed that Shilpa’s husband, Praveen, a past software professional, has been detained for abetting suicide. Her family accused that she was pushed towards taking her own life because of persistent dowry harassment by her in-laws.

Family Alleges Harassment Over Dowry

The complainant and her family have claimed that three weeks before the marrying ceremony, Praveen’s family had expect ₹15 lakh in cash, 150 grams of gold ornament and household items. The complainant’s relatives stated that Shilpa has a right to return and ask for gold ornaments after fulfilling all of Praveen’s family expectations.

Her uncle, Chennabasayya, informed that the family had made huge financial concessions to meet the demands. “We married her off in a lavish manner three years ago. We mortgaged our house and spent ₹40 lakh on the wedding. We also presented her with 160 grams of gold ornaments at marriage. Yet, even after that, the harassment did not cease,” he informed police. Investigations are in progress, and police stated further arrests cannot be dismissed.

Dowry Deaths on the Rise in India

Shilpa’s sad case has again brought to the forefront the increasing instances of dowry deaths in India. In spite of stringent anti-dowry legislation, cases of women committing suicide or being killed for dowry keep cropping up at frequent intervals.

In Noida’s outer region, 28-year-old Nikki Payla was recently burnt by her husband Vipin Bhati on the grounds of dowry demands.

The young son of the couple witnessed the crime and this was communicated with other family members.

Similar case happened in Kerala, the 2021 death of 24-year-old medical student Vismaya V Nair remains a sobering reminder. Vismaya was married for a year before she was found hanged after suffering continuous harassment for dowry.

Her husband, Kiran Kumar, was subsequently convicted, but his interim bail order by the Supreme Court enraged people.

In Tamil Nadu, 27-year-old Ridhanya consumed poison after sending desperate voice messages to her father about unbearable abuse, while 22-year-old Lokeshwari of Ponneri also died by suicide following demands for more gold and household items.

A Deep-Rooted Social Evil

Analysts have noted that dowry has not disappeared, but transformed, disguised as “gifts” or “marriage settlements.” Despite the presence of laws, such as the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, enforcement is weak and many families fear of social shunning or repercussions if they publicize any exploitation. Activists among women until now have called for greater visibility, rapid trial processes and community-based work to counter what they describe as a “harmful traditional” attitude of commodifying women. Shilpa’s death is a sobering indication that the fight against dowry violence in India is by no means over.

