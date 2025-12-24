Bengaluru Horror Caught On Cam: 21-Year-Old Woman Gets Groped, Beaten, Dragged In Broad Daylight After Refusing Instagram Friend’s Proposal

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and harassed in broad daylight in Bengaluru by a man who had been repeatedly pressuring her to enter into a relationship. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place around 3:20 pm on December 22.

The footage shows the woman standing next to a scooty, believed to be an online ride, when the accused arrives in a car. He is seen taking her purse and checking it before approaching her and allegedly groping her.

The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who repeatedly strikes her on the head and back and drags her along the road. Even though two to three bystanders were present at the scene, no one stepped in to assist the victim.

How Instagram Abuse Turned Violent?

According to the FIR, Naveen and the woman connected on Instagram in 2024 and stayed in touch through calls and messages. Over time, he allegedly started pressuring her to be in a relationship, which she refused.

On December 22, Naveen is said to have driven to the woman’s paying guest accommodation and, upon seeing her outside, confronted her before dragging and assaulting her in public. Police have registered a case, taken the accused into custody, and are continuing the investigation.