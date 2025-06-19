Bengaluru Resident Pitches 2 Options For City’s Traffic Issue, Here All You Need To Know

Dense traffic in Bengalugu continues for ages, but a resident on reddit have ignited debates where he suggested two radical ways to combat the traffic.

User popular by Popular‑Peace6795 on reddit posted , “People of Bluru, we have two choices!”,

hold a strike against the “auto mafia” or persuade employers to adopt widespread work‑from‑home.

He wrote, “I think we have two options to beat this traffic … how much more are you willing to sacrifice your money, time, mental health and physical health?” The plea struck a nerve, with rapid upvotes and more than 100 comments by commuters sharing their daily gridlock struggles.

Redditors Reveal Tactical Road Strategies

The thread quickly morphed into a virtual roadtrip of frustrations and creative resistance. One user detailed their workaround: “I’m sitting at office frustrated, booking autos with 50‑60% tip. Making them wait outside a random street and cancelling … This is my silent protest.”

Another urged economic pressure: “We’re not dependent on autos for our meal. If they get cancelled enough, they’ll understand and be desperate for rides.” Yet others warned of unintended fallout: “This doesn’t help. It only makes genuine travellers lose rides.” The comments illustrated a community desperate for tangible change.

Exhausted Commuters Consider Workplace Rebellion

The buzz in the post signifies the frustration the residents suffer on a daily basis. One of the commuter said, “I used to walk 1.5 km from my bus stop to office … by the time I reached, I was too exhausted to do anything.”

Several users floated the idea of a unified walkout: “Just stop going to office as a strike. Force companies to force government. That’s the only way.” Another suggested “Mass bunk.” These proposals reflect a pent-up public willing to disrupt Bengaluru’s economic momentum to demand actionable solutions.

Not every contributor blamed autos; some confessed to worsening congestion themselves. “I just got a car. I know it adds to traffic but I can’t deal with bikes or autos anymore,” wrote one redditor.

