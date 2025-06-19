India Confirms To Manufacture New Pinaka Rockets, Why Is This A Bad News For China And Pakistan?

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirmed plans to manufacture new Pinaka rocket variants with ranges of 120 km and 300 km. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat told Economic Times these rockets will join the Indian Army’s arsenal within three to five years. The advanced systems will significantly expand India’s area-denial and precision-strike abilities, posing a stronger challenge for potential adversaries like China and Pakistan. The initiative underscores India’s commitment to indigenously developing key military technologies.

What Is Pinaka MBRL?

Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) designed to fire 12 rockets in rapid succession from a fixed platform. DRDO developed the system to neutralise large-area threats with speed and accuracy. Users can position the launcher on slopes or uneven terrain, ensuring swift deployment. Pinaka can strike multiple targets and supports a high degree of flexibility on the battlefield. Its reload and precision capabilities bolster strike efficiency, making it an effective deterrent. The new variants will further enhance range and battlefield reach.

Tech Transfer Boost via NIBE Tie-Up

In a strategic move last month, DRDO inked a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with Pune-based defence manufacturer NIBE Limited. The deal covers Pinaka MBRL units and their Battery Command Post (BCP) systems. ANI reported that the agreement aims to expand India’s industrial base in homegrown defence production. In a post on X, DRDO stated, “In an effort to enhance the industrial base in development and manufacturing of indigenous defence equipment, Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), DRDO signed Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) of Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) and Battery Command Post (BCP) with M/s NIBE Limited, Pune.”

By building long-range Pinaka variants and licensing production, India moves toward self-reliance in advanced missile systems. The move aligns with the government’s Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat goals in the defence sector. With both short- and long-range Pinaka variants at its disposal, the Indian Army can respond faster and from farther distances to threats.

The NIBE partnership enables faster, large-scale production in Indian facilities. Analysts expect that the 120 km and 300 km variants will be rigorous trialed soon and may enter service by late next decade, enhancing the country’s strategic firepower.

