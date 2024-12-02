Bengaluru Under Yellow Alert: Heavy Rain Expected, But Schools Remain Open—Why?

Bengaluru remains under a yellow alert as Cyclone Fengal continues to bring heavy rainfall across the city. However, despite the weather conditions, schools and colleges will stay open tomorrow.

As Cyclone Fengal continues to impact southern India, Bengaluru residents are facing a wave of heavy rain, with the city’s weather department issuing a yellow alert for today, December 2. However, despite concerns about further downpours, the Karnataka government has confirmed that there are no school or college closures in Bengaluru tomorrow. Schools and colleges in the city remain open, and no official announcement regarding a holiday has been made, much to the relief of students and parents.

The cyclone, which made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, brought strong winds and torrential rainfall, primarily affecting Tamil Nadu, before gradually weakening. Although the immediate threat has passed, the weather disturbances in the Bay of Bengal continue to cause disruptions across the region. As a result, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more heavy rainfall across Bengaluru and other southern districts, prompting the yellow alert for Bengaluru.

Bengaluru’s Yellow Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted for December 2

The weather in Bengaluru remains turbulent, with heavy rain forecasted across various parts of the city. The IMD’s yellow alert indicates a likelihood of significant weather disturbances, urging residents to stay updated and prepared for sudden changes. Though schools and colleges are not closing in the city, several neighboring districts like Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Shimoga, and Kodagu are under an orange alert, indicating even more severe weather.

For now, Bengaluru’s schools will remain open, a stark contrast to the recent decision made by the state government to close educational institutions during previous rainfall events that caused havoc across the city. At that time, physical classes were suspended to ensure students’ safety. However, with Cyclone Fengal’s effects easing up, authorities have chosen not to impose similar measures.

Cyclone Fengal initially made its landfall near Puducherry, bringing widespread rainfall and disrupting air traffic. The Puducherry region recorded its heaviest rainfall at 46 cm, according to reports from the IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre. The cyclone’s gusty winds also led to the temporary closure of Chennai’s airport, with flights diverted or canceled due to the dangerous weather conditions.

As of now, Bengaluru’s weather is expected to ease from Tuesday onwards, with lighter rainfall expected in most areas. By Wednesday, the city is predicted to experience partly cloudy skies with no further rainfall expected for the week. This shift will bring relief to the residents, who have been dealing with unpredictable weather conditions since Cyclone Fengal’s arrival.

What’s Next for Bengaluru and Other Affected Areas?

Though the cyclone’s impact on Bengaluru has started to diminish, the weather department continues to monitor developments. Residents of the city are advised to stay cautious and prepared for unexpected weather changes as the remnants of Cyclone Fengal continue to influence the region.

With the weather improving towards mid-week, authorities have urged people to be vigilant in case of sudden rainfall. As the situation unfolds, residents of Bengaluru, Mysore, Kodagu, and other nearby areas are advised to stay informed via local weather alerts.

ALSO READ: IIT Students Bag Record-Breaking Offers: Wall Street Firm Jane Street Leads With ₹4.3 Crore Package