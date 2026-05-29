Bengaluru Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Across Karnataka

Bengaluru witnessed cloudy conditions, humidity, and some rain activity over Bengaluru prevailed due to pre-monsoon conditions over Karnataka. Several places in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Electronic City, Whitefield, Yelahanka, and nearby areas witnessed light showers and gusty winds during morning and afternoon hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rain and thunderstorm activity over Bengaluru and South Interior Karnataka over the next few days, giving some respite from the recent warm conditions.
What Is the Weather Today in Bengaluru? Live Temperature & IMD Updates
Bengaluru is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas throughout the day. According to IMD Bengaluru, gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph may accompany evening thunderstorm activity in some parts of the city.
|City/Area
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Bengaluru City
|33°C
|22°C
|Cloudy with Light Rain
|5:52 AM
|6:42 PM
|5:07 PM
|4:02 AM
|Whitefield
|32°C
|22°C
|Thunderstorms Possible
|5:52 AM
|6:42 PM
|5:08 PM
|4:03 AM
|Electronic City
|32°C
|21°C
|Humid with Showers
|5:53 AM
|6:42 PM
|5:09 PM
|4:04 AM
|Yelahanka
|33°C
|22°C
|Cloudy & Windy
|5:51 AM
|6:42 PM
|5:06 PM
|4:01 AM
|KR Puram
|32°C
|22°C
|Rain & Gusty Winds
|5:52 AM
|6:42 PM
|5:08 PM
|4:03 AM
IMD stated that pre-monsoon weather systems and moisture inflow over Karnataka are supporting thunderstorm development across Bengaluru and adjoining districts.
Yesterday (28 May 2026) vs Today (29 May 2026) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave, or Sudden Changes?
Weather conditions remained unstable between 28 and 29 May across Bengaluru and Karnataka. While yesterday saw partly cloudy skies and scattered showers, today is witnessing broader cloud cover and increased thunderstorm chances.
|City
|28 May Weather
|29 May Weather
|Major Change
|Bengaluru City
|Partly Cloudy, 30°C
|Cloudy with Rain
|Increased Rain Activity
|Whitefield
|Humid with Clouds
|Thunderstorms Possible
|Gusty Winds
|Electronic City
|Warm & Humid
|Light Rain
|Cooler Conditions
|Yelahanka
|Sunny Intervals
|Cloudy & Windy
|More Cloud Cover
|KR Puram
|Dry Conditions
|Rain Chances
|Weather Shift
Many districts of Karnataka, including Mysuru, Hassan, Ramanagara, and Kolar, also witnessed rain and thunderstorm activity due to active pre-monsoon circulation.
How will the weather impact flights, trains, traffic & daily life? City-wise travel advisory
Bengaluru traffic and travel plans could be disrupted today, especially during the evening rain spells. Low-lying areas like Silk Board, Outer Ring Road, KR Puram, and Hebbal may witness slow-moving traffic and waterlogging during heavy showers. Commuters may face delays during peak office hours due to reduced visibility and wet road conditions. Passengers travelling through Kempegowda International Airport are advised to check flight schedules in advance, as thunderstorms and gusty winds might lead to minor operational delays. BMTC bus services and metro operations are expected to run normally, though heavy rain in isolated zones may lead to increased congestion around major transit points.
Travel Advisory for Passengers by Rail & Road
- Carry umbrellas and rain protection during travel
- Drive carefully on slippery roads during evening showers
- Expect slow traffic near waterlogged junctions
- Check flight schedules before airport travel
- Stay updated with IMD weather advisories
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained
The IMD has continued rain and thunderstorm advisories for Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka due to active pre-monsoon conditions. Gusty winds and lightning activity are possible in isolated areas.
Bengaluru & South Karnataka Alert
- Light to moderate rain likely in several areas
- Thunderstorms with lightning possible
- Gusty winds may reach 30-40 kmph
- Cloudy skies are expected during the afternoon and evening hours
Karnataka Weather Situation
- Rain activity is active across South Interior Karnataka
- Thunderstorm conditions in Mysuru, Hassan, Ramanagara, and Kolar districts
- Temperatures likely to remain slightly below normal due to cloud cover
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
Weather models are predicting pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms in Bengaluru for the next two weeks. The city will also see cloud cover and intermittent rain activity, which will help temperatures remain close to peak summer conditions.
|Region
|Forecast Trend
|Temperature Trend
|Rainfall Chances
|Bengaluru City
|Cloudy with Rain Spells
|30-33°C
|Moderate to High
|Whitefield
|Thunderstorms & Humidity
|30-32°C
|High
|Electronic City
|Rain & Cloud Cover
|30-32°C
|Moderate
|Yelahanka
|Windy with Showers
|31-33°C
|Moderate
|KR Puram
|Unstable Weather
|30-32°C
|High
Meteorologists believe that Bengaluru will continue to experience intermittent rain and thunderstorms till the first week of June, with pre-monsoon activities picking up pace in Karnataka. The temperatures will hover around seasonal averages with sporadic cool evenings after rainfall.
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