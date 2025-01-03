Bengaluru Woman Jumps From Moving Auto As Intoxicated Driver Takes Wrong Route

A woman from Bengaluru jumped off a moving auto-rickshaw after the inebriated driver took a diversion and refused to stop despite her pleas. This incident raises alarming safety issues regarding women traveling through public transport in the night. Namma Yatri has followed up on this case.

A 30-year-old woman narrowly escaped danger on Thursday night when she jumped from a moving auto-rickshaw in East Bengaluru. The dramatic incident occurred after the driver took an unfamiliar route, ignoring her repeated instructions to continue straight.

The woman had booked the auto-rickshaw through Namma Yatri app for a trip from Horamavu to her home in Thanisandra. The trouble started when the driver started heading towards Hebbal instead of taking the prescribed route. She was getting worried as the driver was becoming insensitive to her repeated questions and appeals to stop the vehicle.

How She Escaped Danger?

According to her husband, Azhar Khan, the woman observed suspicious signs that the driver was drunk, which included red eyes and erratic movements. When the auto-rickshaw reached Nagavara, the driver made a sudden swerve towards the flyover which was not part of the route. Fearing danger for herself, the woman jumped out of the vehicle as it slowed near the down ramp of the flyover.

Fortunately, the woman escaped unscathed. After jumping out, the driver reportedly approached her, trying to persuade her to re-enter the auto. She refused and opted to pay the fare online before hailing another auto-rickshaw to safely reach her destination.

This is a very serious issue relating to women’s safety. If such incidents can happen to my wife at 9 PM, imagine the risks faced by women traveling late at night,” said Khan, reflecting on the severity of the incident.

Social Media Backlash And Response

Even though the woman did not lodge a formal complaint, her husband went to social media and posted a harrowing experience on X (formerly Twitter) and tagged Bengaluru City Police. His post brought widespread attention to the issue, with many voicing concerns over women’s safety during nighttime commutes.

As a response to the incident, Namma Yatri, through which the auto was booked, reached out to Khan. The company acknowledged the incident and assured it was ready to help in further ways possible. “Thanks for your time over the call, Azhar. Please DM us for further assistance,” read the company’s message.

Police Involvement

Despite initial hesitance over fear of retaliatory action, the couple’s grievances reached law enforcement. After the post was widely shared on social media, Bengaluru police contacted Khan for support and called on the woman to file a proper complaint.

This incident has once again brought to the fore the question of safety of women traveling in public and app-based transportation systems.

ALSO READ | 2002 Murder Case: SC Notice To Ram Rahim On CBI’s Plea Challenging His Acquittal