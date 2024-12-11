BEST BUS: How Are Bus Drivers Selected Under Maharashtra Government And How Much Is Their Salary?

Research indicates that bus drivers in Maharashtra receive an average pay increase of approximately 9% every 18 months. In comparison, the national average salary raise across all industries and professions in India is about 9% every 16 months.

On Monday evening, December 10, a BEST electric bus lost control in the busy Kurla (West) area, colliding with multiple vehicles and injuring pedestrians.

The driver, Sanjay More, aged 54, was arrested and charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

On Tuesday, December 11, the police presented their case in a local court, stating that further investigation was needed to determine if More had intentionally used the bus as a “weapon” to carry out the act. The court subsequently placed More in police custody until December 21 to aid in the inquiry.

During the hearing, the police emphasized the gravity of the incident, citing the need for a detailed probe to uncover More’s motives.

How Are Bus Drivers Selected Under Maharashtra Government?

Drivers for BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses in Maharashtra are selected through a structured recruitment process overseen by the organization and aligned with government regulations. The process typically includes the following steps:

1. Notification and Application

Vacancy Announcement: BEST issues notifications through official channels such as newspapers, websites, and employment portals.

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must meet basic qualifications, including age limits, educational background (minimum of Class 10 pass or equivalent), and a valid heavy motor vehicle (HMV) license.

Application Submission: Candidates submit their applications online or offline, along with required documents.

2. Eligibility Verification

Submitted applications are scrutinized to ensure candidates meet the minimum eligibility requirements, such as:

Age: Usually 18–38 years (relaxations apply for reserved categories).

Experience: Minimum driving experience with heavy vehicles, often specified as 1–3 years.

Medical Fitness: Candidates must meet medical standards, including vision and overall physical health.

3. Driving Test

Skill Evaluation: Qualified candidates undergo a practical driving test conducted by BEST authorities to assess:

Driving skills for heavy vehicles.

Knowledge of traffic rules and road safety practices.

Ability to maneuver the vehicle in different traffic and road conditions.

4. Written Examination

In some cases, a written exam is conducted to evaluate knowledge of:

Traffic rules and regulations.

Basic vehicle maintenance.

Awareness of safety protocols.

5. Interview

Candidates who pass the driving test and written examination may be called for a personal interview. This assesses:

Communication skills.

Situational awareness and problem-solving abilities.

Customer service orientation, as drivers frequently interact with passengers.

6. Medical Examination

A detailed medical check-up ensures that the candidate is physically and mentally fit for the demanding job of driving public transport vehicles.

7. Document Verification

Final verification of educational certificates, HMV license, experience certificates, and other relevant documents.

8. Training

Selected candidates undergo mandatory training at BEST’s training centers, covering:

Advanced driving techniques.

Customer handling skills.

Emergency response protocols.

9. Appointment

After successfully completing the training, candidates are officially appointed as drivers and assigned routes under the BEST network.

This comprehensive process ensures that only skilled and qualified drivers are selected to operate BEST buses, maintaining high safety and service standards for public transportation in Maharashtra.

What Is The Salary Of Bus Drivers In Maharashtra?

A bus driver in Maharashtra typically earns an annual salary of approximately ₹142,300, with the range spanning from ₹67,320 on the lower end to ₹225,300 on the higher end. These figures represent average earnings, including benefits such as housing and transportation, though individual salaries may vary above or below these levels.

Salary by Experience

0–2 Years: Drivers with less than two years of experience earn around ₹82,480 annually.

2–5 Years: With two to five years of experience, the average salary rises to ₹113,700.

5–10 Years: Drivers with five to ten years of experience earn an average of ₹152,100.

10–15 Years: For those with over ten years of experience, the average salary increases to ₹185,100.

15–20 Years: A driver with 15 to 20 years of experience earns around ₹195,200 annually.

20+ Years: Drivers with more than 20 years of experience see their average salary reach ₹215,100.

Research indicates that bus drivers in Maharashtra receive an average pay increase of approximately 9% every 18 months. In comparison, the national average salary raise across all industries and professions in India is about 9% every 16 months.

