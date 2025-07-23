LIVE TV
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Turns 70, Mohan Bhagwat Terms BMS Journey As Movement Of Values And Vision

Published: July 23, 2025 22:16:02 IST

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), India’s largest labour organisation, marked its 70th Foundation Day with a resounding call for reflection, unity, and transformation at a grand ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The year-long celebration, culminating at the Indira Gandhi Stadium’s KD Jadhav Wrestling Hall, gathered thousands of workers, dignitaries, and leaders from across the nation, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak, Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mohan Bhagwat Underscored BMS Journey As A Movement “Powered By Values And Vision”

Mohan Bhagwat underscored the BMS journey as a movement “powered by values and vision,” highlighting how founder Dattopant Thengadi’s ideals faced scepticism in the early days but now stand vindicated after decades of determined effort.

He reflected on the importance of aligning organisational systems with values, drawing from anecdotes about the BMS’s formative years and its evolution into a platform that champions Parishram (hard work) as a core virtue.

Bhagwat addressed the challenges ahead, notably the impact of technological transformation on the workforce. He stressed the need to adapt technology to serve society and labour, without diminishing the dignity of Shram (labour). He called on the BMS to balance labour, industrial, and national interests as new technologies reshape employment and work culture.

Union Minister Mandaviya praised BMS for its distinctive ethos, stating that while many labour movements focus on protest, BMS focuses on nation-building. He noted the BMS’s leadership during the COVID-19 crisis and its role in restoring dignity to India’s workforce.

Ravindra Himte, BMS General Secretary, recounted the union’s steadfast commitment to collective decision-making and highlighted mass outreach initiatives, such as the ‘Shramik Sampark Abhiyan’ and women’s and youth conferences. These efforts, he said, have strengthened grassroots engagement and furthered the BMS mission of integrating national, industrial, and labour interests.

‘E-Karyakarta’ Digital App To Enhance Internal Communications

BMS President Hiranmay Pandya described the anniversary as a milestone to chart the future. He emphasised the union’s impressive growth–active across 30 regions, gaining annual recognition for over 150 unions, and achieving significant female representation at the ILO. He maintained that BMS is more than a trade union; it is an ideological movement devoted to nation-building and worker empowerment.

The event also saw the launch of the ‘E-Karyakarta’ digital app to enhance internal communications, the screening of a documentary on BMS’s legacy, and the release of the special ‘Laborious Resetting’ edition of Organiser Weekly.

(With ANI Inputs)

