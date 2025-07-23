LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Decoding National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Brought To Rectify Issues Flagged By WADA In 2022 Act

Decoding National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Brought To Rectify Issues Flagged By WADA In 2022 Act

The amendments seek to enhance institutional and operational independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel and the National Anti-Doping Agency and further align the provisions of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, with international best practices and the World Anti-Doping Code.

On the third day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and accorded assent via voice vote. The bill seeks to rectify issues raised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The amendments seek to enhance institutional and operational independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel and the National Anti-Doping Agency and further align the provisions of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, with international best practices and the World Anti-Doping Code. 

A few sections of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, were inconsistent with the World Anti-Doping Code, of which India is a signatory. The code says signatories must comply with several legal, technical, and operational requirements that are set out in the Code and the accompanying International Standards.

Amendments To National Anti-Doping Act, Brought To Address WADA’s Concerns 

  1. According to the bill introduced in the Lok Sabha, Clause 3 seeks to insert section 2A in the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, to provide for application of the World Anti-Doping Code. 
  2. Sub-section (2) empowers the Central Government to amend the Schedule from time to time in conformity with any amendments made in the provisions of the said Code set out therein.
  3. Clause 18 of the Bill seeks to amend clause (d) of sub-section (4) of section 26 of the 2022 Act to empower the Central Government to make rules regarding the functions of the dope testing laboratory, the procedure for submission.
  4. Clause 19 of the Bill seeks to amend section 29 of the 2022 Act to empower the Central Government to make rules, in respect of matters relating to the manner of constituting an Appeal Panel under sub-section (1) of section 12, the manner of appointment of the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson and other members of the Appeal Panel and the conditions subject to which such appointment shall be made under sub-section (3) of section 12.
  5. Clause 21 of the Bill seeks to amend section 31 of the 2022 Act to empower the National Anti-Doping Agency to make regulations in compliance with international obligations and the Code, including its International Standards. 

