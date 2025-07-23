Home > Explainer > Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration

Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration

The National Sports Bill (Sports Governance Bill) was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and accorded assent via voice vote. Here’s a look at the salient features of the Bill that provides several aspects of sports administration, age cap of administrators and grievance redressal system for athletes.

BCCI (Credit - X)
BCCI (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 23, 2025 20:21:00 IST

On the third day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the National Sports Bill (Sports Governance Bill) was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and accorded assent via voice vote. The bill aims to bring the Indian cricket board, BCCI, under its purview along with the 45 National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The Bill is divided into eleven chapters with 38 sections that deal with the establishment of national sports governing bodies, boards, code of ethics, grievance redressal mechanism, privileges of boards and national sports tribunal. 

Here’s a look at the salient features of the Bill that provides several aspects of sports administration, age cap of administrators and the grievance redressal system for athletes.

Salient Features Of The National Sports Bill (Sports Governance Bill)

  1. Establishment of The National Sports Governing Bodies – The bill comes with a promise to establish national sports governing bodies, which include the National Olympic Committee, the National Paralympic Committee, the National Sports Federation for each designated sport and a Regional Sports Federation for each designated sport. It says that there shall be only one National Olympic Committee and one National Paralympic Committee, each governing multi-sport disciplines.
  2. Composition Of National Sports Body – Each National Sports Body has a General Body, an Executive Committee, an Ethics Committee, a Dispute Resolution Committee, and an Athletes Committee. A President shall be the head of the concerned National Sports Body and shall preside over the meetings of its Executive Committee and the General Body.
  3. Qualification To Contest The Election For Sports Body – A person shall be qualified to contest for election for the executive committee if such person is a citizen of India and has attained at least twenty-five years of age. Other qualifications are also mentioned in the bill.
  4. Composition Of National Sports Board – The National Sports Board consists of a chairperson and such number of other Members as may be prescribed. The Chairperson and the Members shall be appointed by the Central Government on the recommendation of a search-cum-selection committee comprising such number of persons, having wide experience in public administration, sports administration and recipients of national sports awards.
  5. Power Of The National Sports Board – The board will have the power to grant recognition of sports organisations and registration of affiliate units and to suspend or cancel such recognition or registration. The board will maintain a register of the National Sports Bodies.
  6. Functions of National Sports Body – Each body will have to formulate a Code of Ethics for the members of its Executive Committee and other committees, employees, staff, sponsors, coaches, athletes, officials, members, affiliates and such other relevant persons, by the guidelines specified by the Board.
  7. National Sports Tribunal – The Central Government will constitute a National Sports Tribunal consisting of a chairperson and two other members, to provide for the independent, speedy, effective and cost-efficient disposal of sports-related disputes.
  8. Age and Tenure – The bill fixes the age and tenure limit. Three consecutive terms adding up to 12 years for the posts of President, Secretary General and Treasurer in sports bodies have been permitted. The age cap has been kept at 70, extending up to 75 at the time of nomination as per the international charter and statutes of the concerned sport.
  9. Sports Bodies Come Under Ambit Of RTI – A recognised sports organisation shall be considered as a public authority under the Right to Information Act, 2005. 

ALSO READ: Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill

Tags: bcciMonsoon SessionNational Sports BodyNational Sports Governance Bill

RELATED News

Revanth Reddy Bats For VP From Telangana, Accuses BJP Of Obstructing OBC Reservation Bill
Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2025 BR-104 Results Out: Full List And Prize Claim Process
PG Admissions 2025 | Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Invites Fresh Applications for Various PG Programs, Know How To Apply
Indian Man Brutally Thrashed In Racially Motivated Attack In Australia
Cyber Security Awareness Takes Center Stage At Jamia As Delhi Police Special Commissioner Delivers Keynote At Cyber Club Launch

More News

Asia Faces Trade Realignment After US Deals With Japan And Philippines, Ahead Of August 1 Tariff Deadline
San Antonio Spurs Add Veteran Sharpshooter Lindy Waters III on One-Year Deal
India’s Mobile Manufacturing Goes Big: From Rs 1,500 Crore To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In A Decade
Saiyaara’s Title Track Soars To No. 1: Bollywood Track Tops Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart, Making History!
Venus Williams Makes History at 45 with Stunning Comeback Win in Washington
It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood
BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram Gets Verified, Hits 9M Followers With Comeback Post After Military Discharge
Credit Trends Tied To US Trade Jitters As Growth Dips- But Private Investment Set To Rebound
Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration
How Presidents Donald Trump’s Trade Deal With Japan Could Transform Semiconductor And Pharma Investments
Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration
Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration
Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration
Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?