Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill

The future of BCCI President Roger Binny is under a cloud after he turned 70 on July 19, an age that, according to the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution, automatically disqualifies an office-bearer from continuing. However, uncertainty looms, with a new sports legislation on the horizon that could redefine the rules.

Age Cap Crossed, but Not Out Yet?

Roger Binny’s milestone 70th birthday has stirred confusion within the BCCI. As per the current constitution, crossing the age of 70 disqualifies any official from continuing in office. In Binny’s case, sources say he may remain in a caretaker role until the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, though he would refrain from signing official documents during this time. Vice-president Rajeev Shukla is being considered as a stopgap replacement, but no official decision has been made yet.

Game-Changer: The National Sports Bill

A potential twist lies in the upcoming National Sports Bill, expected to be tabled in Parliament during the Monsoon Session by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The bill proposes raising the age limit for office-bearers of national sports federations from 70 to 75. If passed, this change could allow Binny to continue in office, as long as the ICC’s regulations don’t present any conflict—which, at present, they don’t.

The bill also states that anyone elected at age 69 years and 364 days can complete their full term even if they cross 70 during the tenure.

Decision Delayed as Uncertainty Reigns

With no official statement from the BCCI, and top officials recently returning from the ICC Annual Conference in Singapore, deliberations are ongoing. There is internal debate over whether to temporarily appoint Rajeev Shukla or wait for the Sports Bill’s passage.

Roger Binny, currently vacationing in Thailand, is expected to consult BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the board’s legal department soon. The final outcome may depend entirely on how quickly the National Sports Bill is passed—and whether BCCI opts to embrace its new possibilities or stick to its constitution.

Also Read: Who Is Sreesanth’s daughter? Harbhajan Singh Recalls Heart-Shattering Conversation With Her Post Slapgate Controversy