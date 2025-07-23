LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > Sports > Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill

Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill

Roger Binny’s BCCI presidency is in limbo after turning 70, breaching the constitutional age limit. However, a proposed National Sports Bill raising the cap to 75 could let him stay. Until then, Binny may continue in a caretaker role, with Rajeev Shukla eyed as a possible interim replacement.

Roger Binny’s BCCI presidency is in limbo (Image Credit - X)
Roger Binny’s BCCI presidency is in limbo (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 23, 2025 16:20:58 IST

The future of BCCI President Roger Binny is under a cloud after he turned 70 on July 19, an age that, according to the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution, automatically disqualifies an office-bearer from continuing. However, uncertainty looms, with a new sports legislation on the horizon that could redefine the rules.

Age Cap Crossed, but Not Out Yet?

Roger Binny’s milestone 70th birthday has stirred confusion within the BCCI. As per the current constitution, crossing the age of 70 disqualifies any official from continuing in office. In Binny’s case, sources say he may remain in a caretaker role until the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, though he would refrain from signing official documents during this time. Vice-president Rajeev Shukla is being considered as a stopgap replacement, but no official decision has been made yet.

Game-Changer: The National Sports Bill

A potential twist lies in the upcoming National Sports Bill, expected to be tabled in Parliament during the Monsoon Session by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The bill proposes raising the age limit for office-bearers of national sports federations from 70 to 75. If passed, this change could allow Binny to continue in office, as long as the ICC’s regulations don’t present any conflict—which, at present, they don’t.

The bill also states that anyone elected at age 69 years and 364 days can complete their full term even if they cross 70 during the tenure.

Decision Delayed as Uncertainty Reigns

With no official statement from the BCCI, and top officials recently returning from the ICC Annual Conference in Singapore, deliberations are ongoing. There is internal debate over whether to temporarily appoint Rajeev Shukla or wait for the Sports Bill’s passage.

Roger Binny, currently vacationing in Thailand, is expected to consult BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the board’s legal department soon. The final outcome may depend entirely on how quickly the National Sports Bill is passed—and whether BCCI opts to embrace its new possibilities or stick to its constitution.

Also Read: Who Is Sreesanth’s daughter? Harbhajan Singh Recalls Heart-Shattering Conversation With Her Post Slapgate Controversy

Tags: bcciRoger Binny

RELATED News

Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph
Xavi Simons Edges Toward Chelsea Transfer
Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game
SAI’s Research Wing NCSSR Holds First Institutional Committee Meeting To Set Benchmark In Sports Science Research
Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army

More News

Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill
DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow
Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77
Here’s Who Is Coming Back For Netflix’s ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ As Season 2 Begins Filming
‘Cruel System’ Dashes Dreams: Shahid Kapoor’s Shivaji Biopic Halted, Director Amit Rai Speaks Out
Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money
Who was Atheist Krishna? Viral Memer Who Made PM Modi’s Smile, Passes Away From Pneumonia
Karnataka SSLC Exam‑3 Result 2025 to Be Declared in Final Week of July
This Filmmaker’s Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Goes Viral- Check Out His Diet Secrets
Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles
Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill
Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill
Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill
Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?