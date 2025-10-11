LIVE TV
Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Issues Big Statement, Says He Won't Contest Bihar Assembly Elections: 'I Am A True Soldier Of…'

Pawan Singh (X/@PawanSingh909)
Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 11, 2025 11:50:55 IST

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has announced that he will not contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. On Saturday, Singh, called himself a “true soldier” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said he joined the party not to fight elections but to serve it. He shared a photo with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to confirm his statement.

“I want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party to contest the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, nor do I intend to contest,” Singh posted on social media. “I am a true soldier of the party and will remain one.”

Notably, Singh had recently met senior BJP leaders, including party president and Union Minister JP Nadda, last month. Earlier, Singh had also met Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Kushwaha, who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after contesting independently from Karakat.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had fielded Singh from Asansol in West Bengal. However, he was asked to withdraw after controversy over a music video and songs considered offensive to Bengali women. Later, he was suspended from the party for anti-party activities after contesting elections against Kushwaha from Karakat.

Meanwhile, Singh’s wife, Jyoti Singh, met political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna on Friday. Kishor clarified that Jyoti has no intention of contesting elections or seeking a party ticket. She reportedly met him to explain personal difficulties.

The actor denied any wrongdoing, posting on social media, “Would I hurt the feelings of the public, who have helped me reach this position? Police were already present at my house to ensure nothing untoward happened. No one was called against her.”

ALSO READ: ‘Forced Me Abortion Pills, Tortured If Refused…’: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Makes Horrifying Claim, Says ‘Took Sleeping Pills At 2 AM’

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 11:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS