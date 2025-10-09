LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Forced Me Abortion Pills, Tortured If Refused…': Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Makes Horrifying Claim, Says 'Took Sleeping Pills At 2 AM'

‘Forced Me Abortion Pills, Tortured If Refused…’: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Makes Horrifying Claim, Says ‘Took Sleeping Pills At 2 AM’

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and wife Jyoti Singh held separate press conferences on October 8, sharing shocking allegations and counter-statements. Jyoti alleged abuse and forced abortions, while Pawan dismissed the claims as exaggerated. Their ongoing legal dispute has sparked public debate and widespread media coverage.

‘Forced Me Abortion Pills, Tortured If Refused…’: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Makes Horrifying Claim, Says ‘Took Sleeping Pills At 2 AM’

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 9, 2025 10:56:54 IST

‘Forced Me Abortion Pills, Tortured If Refused…’: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Makes Horrifying Claim, Says ‘Took Sleeping Pills At 2 AM’

The ongoing marital dispute between Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh turned into a public confrontation on October 8, with both holding separate press conferences. Jyoti Singh spoke to the media in Mumbai, making disturbing claims about emotional and physical abuse.

She alleged that Pawan Singh gave her abortion pills multiple times, affecting her health and mental well-being. Jyoti described being hospitalised with the help of Pawan’s team members. 

The press conference highlighted the deep personal conflict and drew national attention, emphasizing the sensitivity of domestic issues when they involve public figures in the entertainment industry.

Jyoti Singh Alleges Abuse and Forced Abortions

Jyoti Singh detailed her suffering during the press conference, claiming that Pawan Singh forced her to take abortion pills despite his desire for a child.

 She described the trauma as deeply affecting her mental and physical health. “Every time I was given pills,” she said. She recalled the night she required hospitalization and named the individuals who assisted her. Jyoti emphasized that the abuse went unreported until she felt compelled to speak publicly.

Her allegations highlight concerns about domestic violence and the treatment of women in personal relationships, drawing widespread media attention and raising questions about accountability and justice for victims.

Pawan Singh Responds: Only I, She, and God Know the Truth

Pawan Singh addressed the media later the same day, dismissing Jyoti’s claims as exaggerated. He stated that their meeting in Lucknow occurred with both families present and that their interactions were private.

He asserted that only he, Jyoti, and God know the truth of their relationship. Pawan added that Jyoti refused to leave until the divorce case was resolved and that he had asked staff to accommodate her needs while he attended a meeting.

He emphasized that reports of police involvement were incorrect, as officers were already present for supervision, and insisted that he treated Jyoti with respect throughout.

Pawan Singh Emphasizes Respect for the Public

Pawan Singh responded to criticism, stating that he respects the public that contributed to his success. “For me, the public is God,” he said.

He denied disrespecting anyone and reiterated that his interaction with Jyoti Singh was civil and respectful. He clarified that her demand to contest elections was beyond his control.

The actor highlighted that their discussions lasted around one and a half hours, during which he addressed her requests. Pawan’s statements underline his intent to protect his public image while countering personal allegations, keeping the focus on his professional reputation amid ongoing marital disputes and legal proceedings.

Legal Battle and Public Reaction

As the legal battle continues, the dispute between Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh has sparked significant public debate. Online reactions range from calls for sensitivity toward Jyoti Singh to demands for accountability from Pawan Singh.

The case has drawn attention to domestic violence, women’s safety, and ethical responsibilities of public figures. Media coverage continues to track updates on the divorce proceedings, allegations, and counter-statements. Authorities and legal representatives are involved in managing the case, and the public remains engaged in discussions. The ongoing controversy highlights the intersection of personal disputes and public scrutiny in the lives of celebrities.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 10:56 AM IST
‘Forced Me Abortion Pills, Tortured If Refused…’: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Makes Horrifying Claim, Says ‘Took Sleeping Pills At 2 AM’

QUICK LINKS