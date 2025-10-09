LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup

Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested S Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, in Chennai for producing Coldrif cough syrup linked to the deaths of over 20 children. Tests revealed the syrup contained toxic diethylene glycol, causing kidney infections and organ failure. Authorities confirmed similar deaths in Rajasthan.

Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 9, 2025 08:54:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup

The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested S Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, in connection with the deaths of several children linked to Coldrif cough syrup.

Police teams from Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu conducted a joint operation in Chennai to locate and detain him. Officers took Ranganathan into custody on Wednesday night.

The investigation team has begun questioning him about the production and distribution of the syrup that caused the tragedy across multiple states. Police confirmed that Ranganathan will face strict legal action for violating pharmaceutical safety norms.

Toxic Cough Syrup Killing Children 

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have reported the deaths of at least 20 children who consumed Coldrif cough syrup. Police identified the syrup as the cause of poisoning, which led to fatal organ failure. Investigators traced the supply chain to Sresan Pharmaceuticals and confirmed that contaminated batches were distributed in several districts.

Officials announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to Ranganathan’s arrest before capturing him in Chennai.

The case has sparked widespread concern over drug safety and the urgent need for stricter quality testing in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Similar Deaths Reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has also reported child deaths linked to the same Coldrif syrup. Health officials said the affected children developed severe kidney infections after consuming the medicine. Medical teams collected syrup samples from different locations for laboratory analysis.

The test results showed that the syrup contained harmful toxins that damaged internal organs. The state government has ordered hospitals and pharmacies to immediately withdraw all Coldrif syrup stocks from circulation.

Local police have joined hands with central agencies to trace the entire distribution network of the contaminated medicine.

Lab Tests Confirm Toxic Chemical in Coldrif Syrup

Tamil Nadu authorities confirmed that Coldrif cough syrup contained diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical used in industrial products like antifreeze.

Officials stated that the chemical caused serious poisoning symptoms among children who consumed the syrup. Health experts tested the samples and confirmed the adulteration. Tamil Nadu’s health department has directed all pharmaceutical companies to review their quality control processes.

The state government has also suspended Sresan Pharmaceuticals’ production license pending further investigation. This move aims to prevent more cases of poisoning from reaching the public.

India’s top drug regulator reported major lapses in pharmaceutical manufacturing following the Coldrif syrup tragedy. Inspectors found that several companies were not testing every batch of raw materials and active ingredients as required by law.

Officials said the lack of testing allowed contaminated chemicals to enter children’s medicines. The regulatory body has issued a nationwide advisory to strengthen inspections and enforce compliance with quality standards. The Ministry of Health has also instructed all state drug controllers to ensure that all cough and cold syrups undergo full safety checks before release.

Must Read: Winter Onset! Delhi Wakes Up At 21 Degrees, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning In 12 States

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 8:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Coldrif SyrupCough Syrup Deathshome-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Winter Onset! Delhi Wakes Up At 21 Degrees, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning In 12 States
Chaos In NDA, Smaller Partners Bargain Hard In MGB As Seat-Sharing Talks Heat Up In Bihar
Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms
‘I’ll Pour More Oil If You Scream’ Delhi Husband Brutally Attacked By Wife With Boiling Oil And Chilli Powder
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Wife Files Police Complaint Alleging Caste-Based Harassment Behind Husband’s Death

LATEST NEWS

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 CBT 2 OUT: Direct Link to Download NTPC UG Hall Ticket
Diwali Dazzle: MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today Hit Fresh Highs As Precious Metals Rally Across India, Check Rates In Your City!
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Strong On October 9; Tata Capital IPO, TCS Results in Spotlight Amid Strong Global Cues
Warner Music in talks with Netflix for artist-based films, Bloomberg News reports
Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal
Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti
Cubs hang on for 4-3 win over Brewers to avoid elimination in NLDS
Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup
David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut
Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Prestige Estates, IRB InvIT QIP, Lupin’s New Plant, Senco Gold’s Growth, Escorts Kubota Investment, And Greenleaf Envirotech In Focus
Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup
Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup
Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup
Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup

QUICK LINKS