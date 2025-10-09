Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup

The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested S Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, in connection with the deaths of several children linked to Coldrif cough syrup.

Police teams from Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu conducted a joint operation in Chennai to locate and detain him. Officers took Ranganathan into custody on Wednesday night.

The investigation team has begun questioning him about the production and distribution of the syrup that caused the tragedy across multiple states. Police confirmed that Ranganathan will face strict legal action for violating pharmaceutical safety norms.

Toxic Cough Syrup Killing Children

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have reported the deaths of at least 20 children who consumed Coldrif cough syrup. Police identified the syrup as the cause of poisoning, which led to fatal organ failure. Investigators traced the supply chain to Sresan Pharmaceuticals and confirmed that contaminated batches were distributed in several districts.

Officials announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to Ranganathan’s arrest before capturing him in Chennai.

The case has sparked widespread concern over drug safety and the urgent need for stricter quality testing in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Similar Deaths Reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has also reported child deaths linked to the same Coldrif syrup. Health officials said the affected children developed severe kidney infections after consuming the medicine. Medical teams collected syrup samples from different locations for laboratory analysis.

The test results showed that the syrup contained harmful toxins that damaged internal organs. The state government has ordered hospitals and pharmacies to immediately withdraw all Coldrif syrup stocks from circulation.

Local police have joined hands with central agencies to trace the entire distribution network of the contaminated medicine.

Lab Tests Confirm Toxic Chemical in Coldrif Syrup

Tamil Nadu authorities confirmed that Coldrif cough syrup contained diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical used in industrial products like antifreeze.

Officials stated that the chemical caused serious poisoning symptoms among children who consumed the syrup. Health experts tested the samples and confirmed the adulteration. Tamil Nadu’s health department has directed all pharmaceutical companies to review their quality control processes.

The state government has also suspended Sresan Pharmaceuticals’ production license pending further investigation. This move aims to prevent more cases of poisoning from reaching the public.

India’s top drug regulator reported major lapses in pharmaceutical manufacturing following the Coldrif syrup tragedy. Inspectors found that several companies were not testing every batch of raw materials and active ingredients as required by law.

Officials said the lack of testing allowed contaminated chemicals to enter children’s medicines. The regulatory body has issued a nationwide advisory to strengthen inspections and enforce compliance with quality standards. The Ministry of Health has also instructed all state drug controllers to ensure that all cough and cold syrups undergo full safety checks before release.

