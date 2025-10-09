LIVE TV
Home > India > Winter Onset! Delhi Wakes Up At 21 Degrees, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning In 12 States

Winter Onset! Delhi Wakes Up At 21 Degrees, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning In 12 States

Cold weather has begun across several parts of India as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues heavy rain alerts for 12 states. Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have started feeling the chill, while snowfall in Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir has intensified cold conditions. The IMD predicts rain in southern and northeastern states till October 12, marking the early arrival of winter across the country.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 9, 2025 08:24:26 IST

Winter has started to make its presence felt in many parts of India as cold winds and showers hit several regions. The weather has turned cooler in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where people have begun using light blankets at night.

Many residents in Delhi-NCR have stopped using fans, coolers, and air conditioners as the temperature continues to drop. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall has been recorded in several states, marking the seasonal shift. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rainfall and falling temperatures in the coming days.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning in 12 States

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Mahe, and interior Karnataka between October 9 and 12.

Odisha is also likely to receive rain from October 9 to 11, accompanied by gusty winds in parts of Telangana. The northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, may experience light to moderate rain between October 9 and 10.

Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness rainfall on October 10. Weather officials have advised residents in these areas to stay alert for possible waterlogging and minor disruptions.

According to the IMD, weather conditions in Rajasthan will now remain dry after recent rainfall. Sunshine will return, and temperatures are expected to rise slightly during the day.

The department forecasts no major rainfall activity in the state for the next week. However, the cold season is likely to begin by the last week of October or early November. Meteorologists predict a gradual dip in night temperatures across northern and western parts of the state as the winter season approaches.

Fresh Snowfall Covers Mountain States

Fresh snowfall has been reported in several areas of Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. In Himachal, snow fell in Kullu, Mandi, and the high-altitude regions of Lahaul-Spiti. The cold wave intensified in these areas, and the Manali-Leh highway was blocked due to heavy snow.

Authorities stopped vehicles traveling toward Leh at Darcha. The Lahaul-Spiti region recorded significant snowfall, with Gondhla receiving 30 cm, Keylong 15 cm, Hansa 5 cm, and Kukumseri 3.2 cm. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

Temperature Drops Sharply in Northern Hills

The weather department reported a sharp fall in both minimum and maximum temperatures across Himachal Pradesh and nearby regions. The minimum temperature dropped 5–6 degrees Celsius below normal, while maximum readings fell by 7–14 degrees.

The state’s lower and middle hill areas recorded moderate to very heavy rainfall. As cold winds from the Himalayas move downward, more plains in North India, including Delhi and Haryana, will experience a noticeable chill.

The IMD expects the cold trend to strengthen as the month progresses, signaling the early arrival of winter.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 8:20 AM IST
QUICK LINKS