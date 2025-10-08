LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > India > Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?

Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?

Delhi has recorded its cleanest air in seven years, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 164 in 2025 the lowest since 2018. The city has witnessed 75 satisfactory air days and no severe air days so far this year. Heavy rainfall and a prevailing western disturbance brought a pleasant chill to the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, further improving air quality.

Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 8, 2025 08:06:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?

Delhi has recorded its cleanest air in seven years, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 164 in 2025, the lowest since 2018. The city has experienced 75 satisfactory air days and not a single severe air day so far this year. For a city that usually struggles with hazardous pollution levels, this data marks a significant improvement in overall air quality.

Heavy Rain Brings Chill Across Delhi-NCR

Residents in Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall followed by a pleasant chill on Wednesday morning. The ongoing western disturbance affected the region by lowering temperatures and reducing visibility throughout the day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity has ended, but minimum temperatures are expected to dip further in the coming days.

Flight Operations Disrupted Due to Weather

The heavy downpour disrupted flight schedules in Delhi, leading to around 100 delays and 15 diversions. Officials said eight flights were rerouted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow, and two to Chandigarh. A flight is considered delayed when it runs 15 minutes or more behind schedule. Visibility at Palam also dropped from 6,000 metres to 1,200 metres by late afternoon due to rain.

Rainfall Recorded Across Key Weather Stations

Light showers were recorded between 2am and 5am, followed by heavier rain from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 12.6mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Tuesday and another 5.8mm till 5.30pm. Palam received 41.6mm, Lodhi Road 5.8mm, Ridge 37mm, Ayanagar 5.1mm, Pusa 22.5mm, and Mayur Vihar 20mm during the same period.

IMD Explains Cause Behind the Rain

The IMD attributed the rain to an active western disturbance caused by an induced low-pressure area over north Rajasthan and Haryana. An upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 9.6 km above mean sea level accompanied the system. The disturbance tilted northwestwards with height, which led to widespread rainfall across the NCR. The IMD predicted the system’s impact would subside by Wednesday night.

Delhi has seen surplus rainfall since May this year. Safdarjung recorded 80.5mm of rainfall so far this month, over five times the October average of 15.1mm. The city received no rainfall in October last year. May 2025 marked the wettest on record with 186.4mm, while August logged 400.1mm the highest in 15 years. These consistent showers have contributed to cleaner air and reduced pollution levels across the region.

Read More: Darjeeling Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 28, Six Missing, Locals Struggle Without Electricity And Water, Roads To Siliguri Blocked

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi raindelhi weather updateimd

RELATED News

Ahmedabad Air India Crash Investigation Is ‘Clean And Thorough,’ Says Minister K Rammohan Naidu
Nitish Kumar: Bihar’s Chanakya Who Transformed Political U-Turns Into A Winning Game
Bilaspur Bus Accident: Landslide Claims 18 Lives, PM Modi Offers ₹2 lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims
Which Seat Will Prashant Kishor Pick For His Bihar Electoral Debut, And Will His Wife Join The Fray?
8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

LATEST NEWS

Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
BRIEF-Apiam Animal Health Gives Update On Adamantem Proposal
EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices
Congo's stand-up comics take aim at country's grinding war
Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
AUSTRALIA PM ALBANESE: WILL BOOST DEFENCE PARTNERSHIP, EXPAND ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SINGAPORE
Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
Gaza War Talks In Egypt: Donald Trump Sees ‘Real Chance’ For Ceasefire As Israel Remembers October 7
Eli Lilly taps former US FDA official Peter Marks to head infectious disease
CHINESE HACKERS SAID TO TARGET U.S. LAW FIRMS -NEW YORK TIMES
Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?
Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?
Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?
Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?

QUICK LINKS