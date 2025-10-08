Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?

Delhi has recorded its cleanest air in seven years, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 164 in 2025, the lowest since 2018. The city has experienced 75 satisfactory air days and not a single severe air day so far this year. For a city that usually struggles with hazardous pollution levels, this data marks a significant improvement in overall air quality.

VIDEO | Overcast conditions in Delhi. Visuals from India Gate area. Dense dark cloud blanketed the national capital on Tuesday as early October rain brought down the mercury by several notches after a hot weekend. However, the downpour also sharply reduced visibility and caused… pic.twitter.com/PAEp0mZwAI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025

Heavy Rain Brings Chill Across Delhi-NCR

Residents in Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall followed by a pleasant chill on Wednesday morning. The ongoing western disturbance affected the region by lowering temperatures and reducing visibility throughout the day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity has ended, but minimum temperatures are expected to dip further in the coming days.

STORY | Delhi takes a chill pill: October rain brings down temp, causes waterlogging, traffic snarls Dense dark cloud blanketed the national capital as early October rain brought down the mercury by several notches after a hot weekend. However, the downpour also sharply reduced… pic.twitter.com/CKQEn9WgHl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2025

Flight Operations Disrupted Due to Weather

The heavy downpour disrupted flight schedules in Delhi, leading to around 100 delays and 15 diversions. Officials said eight flights were rerouted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow, and two to Chandigarh. A flight is considered delayed when it runs 15 minutes or more behind schedule. Visibility at Palam also dropped from 6,000 metres to 1,200 metres by late afternoon due to rain.

Rainfall Recorded Across Key Weather Stations

Light showers were recorded between 2am and 5am, followed by heavier rain from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 12.6mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Tuesday and another 5.8mm till 5.30pm. Palam received 41.6mm, Lodhi Road 5.8mm, Ridge 37mm, Ayanagar 5.1mm, Pusa 22.5mm, and Mayur Vihar 20mm during the same period.

IMD Explains Cause Behind the Rain

The IMD attributed the rain to an active western disturbance caused by an induced low-pressure area over north Rajasthan and Haryana. An upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 9.6 km above mean sea level accompanied the system. The disturbance tilted northwestwards with height, which led to widespread rainfall across the NCR. The IMD predicted the system’s impact would subside by Wednesday night.

Delhi has seen surplus rainfall since May this year. Safdarjung recorded 80.5mm of rainfall so far this month, over five times the October average of 15.1mm. The city received no rainfall in October last year. May 2025 marked the wettest on record with 186.4mm, while August logged 400.1mm the highest in 15 years. These consistent showers have contributed to cleaner air and reduced pollution levels across the region.

