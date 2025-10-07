Darjeeling Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 28, Six Missing, Locals Struggle Without Electricity And Water, Roads To Siliguri Blocked

One of the most visited and loved hill stations, Darjeeling in West Bengal, is suffering due to a landslide. According to official reports, the death toll has risen to 28, with six people still missing.

The landslides have cut off several parts of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) region, leaving many villages isolated. Rescue teams are working continuously to locate the missing and provide aid to affected families amid ongoing rain and unstable terrain.

Congress Calls for National Disaster Declaration

West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar visited the affected areas and demanded that the tragedy be declared a national disaster.

He stated that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had instructed party workers to extend full support to the victims.

#WATCH | Darjeeling, West Bengal On the Darjeeling landslide, Congress President Subhankar Sarkar says, “Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have instructed us to support the affected people. I have come here today. My demand is that this should be declared a national disaster.… pic.twitter.com/IzdGuciTA2 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Sarkar urged the Chief Minister to hold an urgent discussion with the Prime Minister to ensure immediate assistance and relief measures for the people of Darjeeling.

Locals Struggle Without Electricity and Water

Residents in Dudhia and surrounding areas continue to face severe hardship. A local woman, Deepika, said that two children had lost their lives in the landslides and that there was no access to drinking water or electricity. The continuous rainfall has made it difficult for rescue workers to clear debris, and several homes have been washed away.

VIDEO | Darjeeling: West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar takes stock of the situation in Dudhia, following landslides triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall in the region.#Darjeeling #Landslide #WestBengal (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7R3pgWTZLl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2025

The district administration has provided temporary shelters and is distributing food and essential supplies to affected residents.

Relief Efforts Underway in Mirik

In Mirik, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla met families who lost their loved ones and distributed relief materials. Over 40 displaced villagers have taken shelter in a community hall turned into a relief camp. A villager, Rajan Chhetri, said that four of his family members had died in the landslide and alleged that authorities ignored repeated requests to construct drainage systems to prevent such disasters. Relief workers and volunteers are coordinating to supply clean water, food, and medical aid.

#WATCH | Darjeeling, West Bengal | A local Deepika says, “Landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall in the area. Two bodies have been recovered from this site. Two children lost their lives in the landslides…We are not getting any drinking water… There is no electricity in the… https://t.co/YHQJEJ3SvA pic.twitter.com/CaChOE8JmO — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

#WATCH | West Bengal | Landslide causes severe damage to residential buildings in Bishnulal Gaon, Mirik. pic.twitter.com/9U1HZPvgI9 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025







Schools Shut!

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has ordered all schools and colleges in Darjeeling to remain closed from October 8 to 10, 2025. The Education Department issued an official notification stating that the decision aims to protect students and teachers as heavy rainfall and landslides continue to disrupt connectivity across the region. Educational institutions, including primary schools, colleges, and missionary-run centers, will reopen on October 13, 2025.

Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Anit Thapa, confirmed that every area under the GTA has been completely cut off. He stated that road connectivity has been destroyed and that a detailed report will be submitted to the state government. Emergency teams are currently working to restore communication lines and reopen blocked roads. The state disaster response force and local administration are jointly coordinating rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

