Home > India > Suspended Lawyer Defends Throwing Shoe At CJI BR Gavai, Says 'Almighty Made Him Do That'

A suspended lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to hurl an object at Chief Justice BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court, shouting slogans against the alleged insult of Sanatan Dharma. Police detained him, and an investigation is underway amid strong condemnation from the legal fraternity.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 7, 2025 13:25:16 IST

Suspended Lawyer Defends Throwing Shoe At CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Almighty Made Him Do That’

A shocking incident occurred inside the Supreme Court when suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore allegedly attempted to hurl an object at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. Security personnel and court staff immediately detained Kishore and handed him over to the police. Before the act, Kishore shouted, “Sanatan’s insult will not be tolerated.”

Despite the chaos, CJI Gavai remained composed and directed that the proceedings continue without interruption. The Delhi Police and Supreme Court security officials have begun questioning Kishore to understand his motive and sequence of events leading to the attack. The investigation is underway inside the apex court premises.

Accused Lawyer Defends ‘I am fearless’ 

After the incident, Rakesh Kishore said, “I was hurt. I was not inebriated; this was my reaction to his action. I am not fearful, and I don’t regret what happened.”

Kishore, who was previously suspended from legal practice, claimed that his anger stemmed from remarks made by the Chief Justice during a hearing related to a religious issue. According to Kishore, the Chief Justice’s words about a deity “mocked faith.”

He added that he acted spontaneously and not under any influence. Authorities have taken his statement for official records and are verifying all details as part of the ongoing investigation.

Supreme Court Lawyers Condemn the Incident

Supreme Court lawyer Rohit Pandey condemned the attack and termed it unacceptable conduct inside the courtroom. He linked the act to the CJI’s previous remarks on religious matters and demanded strict action to preserve judicial dignity.

Other members of the Bar also expressed concern over rising courtroom disruptions. They requested a review of security protocols to prevent such incidents in future hearings involving senior judges.

The event has prompted discussions about maintaining order within the apex court. Legal experts stressed that such actions undermine the sanctity of judicial institutions and must be dealt with firmly under the law.

Background: The Dispute Over CJI’s Remarks

The controversy began after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea on September 16 seeking directions to reinstall a seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho’s Javari Temple. The court termed it a “publicity interest litigation.” During the hearing, CJI BR Gavai reportedly said that such matters should be left to faith, adding humorously, “Go and ask the deity himself to do something.”

The remarks drew criticism online, with several users accusing the CJI of disrespecting Hindu sentiments. Following the backlash, discussions over the limits of courtroom humor and sensitivity toward religious issues gained traction nationwide.

Following public reactions, Chief Justice BR Gavai clarified that his comments had been misunderstood. He explained that the statement was made in a light-hearted manner and not intended to hurt anyone’s religious beliefs. The Chief Justice reaffirmed his respect for all religions and stated that the issue of temple reconstruction falls under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Supreme Court bench emphasized that the petition involved complex archaeological and administrative aspects, which do not require judicial intervention. The court urged the public to maintain faith in the judiciary and avoid misinterpreting courtroom exchanges.

Security Review After Courtroom Disruption

After the incident, Supreme Court authorities began reviewing security arrangements inside the courtroom. Delhi Police coordinated with court officials to assess the breach and ensure the safety of all judges and lawyers. Preliminary findings indicate that Rakesh Kishore gained entry using his advocate credentials despite suspension.

Security officers are now revising entry protocols to prevent similar occurrences. The event has sparked wider discussions about discipline among court professionals and the importance of maintaining decorum in proceedings involving constitutional benches and senior judicial officers.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 1:25 PM IST

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.


Suspended Lawyer Defends Throwing Shoe At CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Almighty Made Him Do That’

