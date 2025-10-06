LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > India > Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’

Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’

A lawyer named Rakesh Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during a Supreme Court hearing, shouting slogans about defending Sanatan Dharma. The CJI stayed calm and instructed that proceedings continue. The accused was detained by security and is being interrogated. The incident followed controversy over CJI Gavai’s remarks on a plea seeking the reinstallation of a Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho’s Javari Temple, which the court had dismissed as a “publicity interest litigation.”

Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 6, 2025 14:56:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’

A shocking incident occurred inside the Supreme Court when an attempt was made to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The accused, identified as lawyer Rakesh Kishore, was immediately detained by the court staff and handed over to the police. Before the incident, Kishore shouted, “Sanatan’s insult will not be tolerated.”

Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai remained calm and instructed the court to continue proceedings without disruption. The Delhi DCP and Supreme Court security officials have begun questioning the accused.

Supreme Court Lawyers Condemn the Incident

Supreme Court lawyer Rohit Pandey condemned the attack and said it might be linked to the CJI’s earlier remarks on religious matters. He demanded strict legal action against the accused to ensure discipline inside the courtroom. The incident raised concerns over the security arrangements within the Supreme Court premises. Legal experts have called for a review of courtroom security protocols to prevent similar disruptions during hearings involving high-profile judges.

Background: Controversy Over CJI Gavai’s Remarks

The controversy began after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea on September 16 seeking directions to reinstall a seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari Temple in Khajuraho.

The court had termed the petition a “publicity interest litigation.” Chief Justice Gavai reportedly remarked that such matters should be left to faith and devotion. His words  “Go and ask the deity himself to do something” drew criticism online, with many alleging disrespect toward Hindu beliefs.

Following the backlash, CJI BR Gavai clarified that his remarks had been misinterpreted. He explained that the comment was made humorously during the hearing and not with any intention to offend. The CJI reaffirmed his deep respect for all religions and said that the matter of temple reconstruction falls under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The Supreme Court bench also stated that the idol issue involves complex archaeological aspects beyond judicial intervention.

Must Read: Eyewitness Recounts Horror, Says, ‘Doctors Left Without Patients, No Fire Extinguishers..’, 6 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Jaipur’s SMS Hospital ICU

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 2:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CJI BR Gavaihome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Greta Minerals Doubles Exploration Landholding in Western Australia, Targets Lithium Supply
Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective
Highland Group Launches Aqua Fair Premium Shrimp in Partnership with Lulu Group, Boosting India-Middle East Seafood Trade
Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

LATEST NEWS

Nobel Prize 2025: Who Are Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi, Winners Of Nobel Prize In Medicine
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’

QUICK LINKS