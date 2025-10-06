Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’

A shocking incident occurred inside the Supreme Court when an attempt was made to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The accused, identified as lawyer Rakesh Kishore, was immediately detained by the court staff and handed over to the police. Before the incident, Kishore shouted, “Sanatan’s insult will not be tolerated.”

Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai remained calm and instructed the court to continue proceedings without disruption. The Delhi DCP and Supreme Court security officials have begun questioning the accused.

Advocate Rohit Pandey, former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, says, "Today's incident is a very sad one. If a lawyer has committed or attempted to commit assault in a court, we strongly condemn it. He is a member of our bar. We recently inquired…"

Supreme Court Lawyers Condemn the Incident

Supreme Court lawyer Rohit Pandey condemned the attack and said it might be linked to the CJI’s earlier remarks on religious matters. He demanded strict legal action against the accused to ensure discipline inside the courtroom. The incident raised concerns over the security arrangements within the Supreme Court premises. Legal experts have called for a review of courtroom security protocols to prevent similar disruptions during hearings involving high-profile judges.

Background: Controversy Over CJI Gavai’s Remarks

The controversy began after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea on September 16 seeking directions to reinstall a seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari Temple in Khajuraho.

The court had termed the petition a “publicity interest litigation.” Chief Justice Gavai reportedly remarked that such matters should be left to faith and devotion. His words “Go and ask the deity himself to do something” drew criticism online, with many alleging disrespect toward Hindu beliefs.

Following the backlash, CJI BR Gavai clarified that his remarks had been misinterpreted. He explained that the comment was made humorously during the hearing and not with any intention to offend. The CJI reaffirmed his deep respect for all religions and said that the matter of temple reconstruction falls under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The Supreme Court bench also stated that the idol issue involves complex archaeological aspects beyond judicial intervention.

