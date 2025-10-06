Eyewitness Recounts Horror, Says, ‘Doctors Left Without Patients, No Fire Extinguishers..’, 8 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Jaipur’s SMS Hospital ICU

At least eight patients died after a massive fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the trauma centre at Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Sunday night.

Officials said the blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, erupted on the second floor of the hospital building. Families alleged that medical staff fled soon after the fire started, leaving patients trapped inside. Thick smoke quickly spread across the floor, creating panic among patients and attendants.

The fire started around 11:20 p.m. and spread through the trauma ward within minutes. ICU equipment, blood sample tubes, important medical files, and other materials stored in the area were destroyed in the fire.

Hospital staff and attendants managed to evacuate several patients by moving their beds outside the building. Firefighters reached the scene promptly and controlled the blaze after nearly two hours of continuous effort. Emergency teams stayed on-site overnight to ensure the safety of all patients.

Eyewitness Recounts Tragic Moments Inside ICU

A family member who lost a relative in the incident shared that doctors ignored initial warnings about smoke. “It was my aunt’s son, Pintu, who was 25 years old. When smoke appeared around 11:20 p.m., we informed the doctors, but they did not act. As the smoke increased, the doctors and staff ran away. We tried to rescue as many patients as possible, but Pintu could not be saved. He was supposed to be discharged in a day or two,” the relative said, describing the chaos inside the ward.

#WATCH | SMS Hospital fire, Jaipur | “… It was my aunt’s son. He was 25 years old and named Pintu… When smoke came out at 11.20 pm, we had informed the doctors that the patients might have problems. Then gradually the smoke increased. As the smoke increased, the doctors and… pic.twitter.com/sR3OuQ79Ku — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

Another eyewitness says, “… The ICU caught fire. There was no equipment to extinguish it. There were no cylinders or even water to douse the fire. There were no facilities. My mother passed away…,” says a person who lost a family member in the fire at Jaipur‘s Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS).

#WATCH | SMS Hospital fire, Jaipur | “… The ICU caught fire. There was no equipment to extinguish it. There were no cylinders or even water to douse the fire. There were no facilities. My mother passed away…,” says a person who lost a family member in the fire at Jaipur’s… pic.twitter.com/BCV2Sa9jMT — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025







Hospital Authorities Confirm Cause and Casualties

Trauma Centre In-Charge Dr. Anurag Dhakad confirmed that there were two ICUs on the second floor — a trauma ICU with 11 patients and a semi-ICU with 13. “A short circuit occurred in the trauma ICU, and the fire spread rapidly, releasing toxic gases. Most of the patients were comatose and critically ill. Six of them could not be revived despite prolonged CPR,” he said. Dr. Dhakad added that four men and two women were among the deceased, while five others remain in critical condition.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham visited the hospital after the tragedy. Families of the victims alleged that hospital staff abandoned their duties during the emergency. “We noticed smoke and informed the staff, but they ignored us. When the fire broke out, they were the first to run. Now no one is giving us information about our relatives’ condition,” said a family member, according to PTI. Authorities are collecting statements to verify the allegations.

Government Orders High-Level Probe into Jaipur Hospital Fire

The Rajasthan government ordered a high-level probe to determine the cause of the fire and examine possible safety lapses. On Monday morning, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the families and urged authorities to ensure such incidents never recur. The administration is now inspecting fire safety arrangements across all government hospitals in the state. Officials confirmed that a report on the Jaipur hospital fire will be submitted soon after the completion of the investigation.

Must Read: Horrific Visuals Of Darjeeling Landslide, 13 Dead, Several Feared Trapped, Kurseong, Mirik Cut Off