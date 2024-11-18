Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Biden Blamed For Escalating Tensions with ‘Aggressive’ Policies Before Trump’s Presidency

Donald Trump Jr. has accused the Biden administration of fueling tensions that risk triggering "World War 3" ahead of his father, Donald Trump's, return to the White House in January

Biden Blamed For Escalating Tensions with ‘Aggressive’ Policies Before Trump’s Presidency

Donald Trump Jr. has accused the Biden administration of fueling tensions that risk triggering “World War 3” ahead of his father, Donald Trump’s, return to the White House in January. The comments follow President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike Russian territory, a move seen as potentially escalating the already fraught conflict between the U.S. and Russia.

Escalating Military Actions

Reports suggest significant military movements, including North Korea allegedly deploying over 15,000 troops to the Kursk region. Ukraine, meanwhile, is reportedly preparing to utilize advanced missiles targeting critical infrastructure deep within Russian territory.

Trump Jr. Slams Military-Industrial Complex

“The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives,” Trump Jr. tweeted on November 18. He criticized the administration’s approval of Army Tactical Missile Systems for Ukrainian use near Russia’s northeastern border.

“Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!” he added, referencing President Biden’s controversial decision, which came after repeated requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump Campaign’s Promise of Peace

Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, stated that “As President Trump has said on the campaign trail, he is the only person who can bring both sides together to negotiate peace, work towards ending the war, and stop the killing.”

Russian Officials Warn of Escalation

Andrei Klishas, a senior member of Russia’s Federation Council, warned via Telegram that continued escalation by the West could lead to the collapse of Ukrainian statehood “by morning.” Meanwhile, Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior Russian official, described Biden’s move as “a very big step towards the start of World War Three.”

President Vladimir Putin previously warned in September that allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied missiles to hit Russian soil would provoke a direct confrontation between Russia and the West, fundamentally altering the nature of the conflict.

Backlash Over Biden’s Decision

The Biden administration’s actions have sparked widespread criticism online. “Biden is trying to start World War 3. This is pathological and totally insane. US weaponry should NOT be used to fire into the interior of Russia!” commented MAGA supporter Charlie Kirk. Another critic stated, “The American people overwhelmingly voted for Trump to bring peace, and now Biden is leading us into World War 3.”

Global Implications

As tensions escalate, the decision to authorize such military measures has raised concerns about its global ramifications, with critics urging caution to avoid further destabilization.

Read More: Khalistan Group Organizes ‘Referendum’ In Auckland Amid Criticism

Filed under

donald trump Donald Trump Jr Joe biden
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

NTPC Green Energy Opens ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Set To List On November 27

NTPC Green Energy Opens ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Set To List On November 27

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox