Donald Trump Jr. has accused the Biden administration of fueling tensions that risk triggering “World War 3” ahead of his father, Donald Trump’s, return to the White House in January. The comments follow President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike Russian territory, a move seen as potentially escalating the already fraught conflict between the U.S. and Russia.

Escalating Military Actions

Reports suggest significant military movements, including North Korea allegedly deploying over 15,000 troops to the Kursk region. Ukraine, meanwhile, is reportedly preparing to utilize advanced missiles targeting critical infrastructure deep within Russian territory.

Trump Jr. Slams Military-Industrial Complex

“The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives,” Trump Jr. tweeted on November 18. He criticized the administration’s approval of Army Tactical Missile Systems for Ukrainian use near Russia’s northeastern border.

“Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!” he added, referencing President Biden’s controversial decision, which came after repeated requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump Campaign’s Promise of Peace

Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, stated that “As President Trump has said on the campaign trail, he is the only person who can bring both sides together to negotiate peace, work towards ending the war, and stop the killing.”

Russian Officials Warn of Escalation

Andrei Klishas, a senior member of Russia’s Federation Council, warned via Telegram that continued escalation by the West could lead to the collapse of Ukrainian statehood “by morning.” Meanwhile, Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior Russian official, described Biden’s move as “a very big step towards the start of World War Three.”

President Vladimir Putin previously warned in September that allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied missiles to hit Russian soil would provoke a direct confrontation between Russia and the West, fundamentally altering the nature of the conflict.

Backlash Over Biden’s Decision

The Biden administration’s actions have sparked widespread criticism online. “Biden is trying to start World War 3. This is pathological and totally insane. US weaponry should NOT be used to fire into the interior of Russia!” commented MAGA supporter Charlie Kirk. Another critic stated, “The American people overwhelmingly voted for Trump to bring peace, and now Biden is leading us into World War 3.”

Global Implications

As tensions escalate, the decision to authorize such military measures has raised concerns about its global ramifications, with critics urging caution to avoid further destabilization.