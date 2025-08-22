‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier August 11 order on stray and ordered their release following sterilisation and immunisation. Animal lovers and shelter home owners, who had been protesting against the court’s previous directive, welcomed the decision and called it a “big relief” for stray dogs.

Sonali Gaba, who runs a dog shelter, hailed the apex court’s order stating that they will make feeding points for dogs and help the aggressive ones once they provide legitimate proof related to it.

She stated that the aggressive dog will be confined, and if it does not have rabies, it should be released immediately.

“We had faith that the SC would rule in our favour. You can’t say that any and every dog is aggressive; there should be proof. We are happy with the SC order. We are happy that the court has ruled on creating designated feeding areas for dogs. If they (dogs) are aggressive, then we will keep them in confinement. We will see their behaviour, if it does not have rabies, they do not have any problem, then they should be released after vaccinating them,” Gaba told ANI.

A relief for Dog lovers in Delhi

Meanwhile, Nikunj Sharma, CEO, Mercy For Animals India Foundation said that SC has ordered that street dogs will be picked up to be sterilised and will be released back to their respective places. He informed that the apex court has listed the matter after eight weeks.

“Supreme Court today has ruled that the street dogs will be picked up to be sterilised and then released back in their respective areas. The court has listed this matter after 8 weeks,” he said.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Supreme Court Orders To Release Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR After Immunisation, Except Rabies-Infected, Modifies Aug 11 Order

Another Protester questioned whether, if the Supreme Court had banned public feeding, there would be any other way to feed the dogs. He believed the court might have left a way to feed the dogs, which he termed a huge relief for them.

“The court said that if public feeding is stopped, then how will we feed the female dogs. They do not have any option to eat so I think they must have left some option. There must be something. I have not read the order because if they are not able to feed, then how will they survive? It is a huge relief, we cannot explain what trauma we have lived in for the last 11 days,” the protestant said.

The Supreme Court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately. “Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour,” the court ordered.

The court ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created. It ordered the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to create feeding areas in municipal wards. The Court noted that animal lovers can move application before MCD for adoption of dogs.

The court expanded the ambit of its proceedings on menace of stray dogs and issued notice to Secretaries of department of Animal Husbandry all states and Union Territories and sought their response on framing of national policy to deal with the problem.

Maneka Gandhi responded after SC verdict

Animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi as welcomed Friday’s Supreme Court’s ruling that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should not be rounded up permanently. She further supported the court’s order to create designated feeding areas and also highlighted that, for the first time in 25 years, the government has allocated Rs 2,500 crore for this program, as stated in Parliament.

Gandhi said, “I am very happy with this scientific judgement. Relocation and fear are the primary reasons dogs bite. There is no question of releasing dogs infected with Rabies. The court has not defined what an aggressive dog is. This needs to be defined…It is right (in order to create designated feeding areas). They (civic authority) also have to put up signboards for such designated areas…The court has stated that its ruling applies throughout the country…As per the order, the municipal corporations will have to set up proper ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres. For the first time in 25 years, the government stated in Parliament that it is allocating Rs 2,500 crores for this program…”

It also directed its Registry to seek information from all High Courts where petitions are pending on the issue of stray dogs and ordered that all such matters will be transferred to the top court.

‘A balanced order’

Hailing the top court’s verdict in this matter, Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma called it a “balanced order.” She stated that all matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one court.

“This is a balanced order. The court has involved all states in this case. All matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one. They have said that regular dogs should be sterilised and aggressive dogs should be put in pounds/ animal shelters. The court has ruled that MCD will establish designated feeding areas for dogs…” Nanita Sharma told reporters.

On August 11, the top court ordered that all localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise; it also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Supreme Court’s Big Stray Dog Verdict: What Did The SC Say? Here’s What We Know So Far