LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict

‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict

Animal lovers and Maneka Gandhi hailed the SC’s revised order allowing sterilised stray dogs to return to their areas, with designated feeding zones. Rabid or aggressive dogs will be confined. Activists called it a “big relief.”

SC allows sterilised dogs to stay, bans public feeding but orders designated zones.
SC allows sterilised dogs to stay, bans public feeding but orders designated zones.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 22, 2025 12:54:47 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier August 11 order on stray and ordered their release following sterilisation and immunisation. Animal lovers and shelter home owners, who had been protesting against the court’s previous directive, welcomed the decision and called it a “big relief” for stray dogs.

Sonali Gaba, who runs a dog shelter, hailed the apex court’s order stating that they will make feeding points for dogs and help the aggressive ones once they provide legitimate proof related to it.

She stated that the aggressive dog will be confined, and if it does not have rabies, it should be released immediately.

“We had faith that the SC would rule in our favour. You can’t say that any and every dog is aggressive; there should be proof. We are happy with the SC order. We are happy that the court has ruled on creating designated feeding areas for dogs. If they (dogs) are aggressive, then we will keep them in confinement. We will see their behaviour, if it does not have rabies, they do not have any problem, then they should be released after vaccinating them,” Gaba told ANI.

A relief for Dog lovers in Delhi

Meanwhile, Nikunj Sharma, CEO, Mercy For Animals India Foundation said that SC has ordered that street dogs will be picked up to be sterilised and will be released back to their respective places. He informed that the apex court has listed the matter after eight weeks.

“Supreme Court today has ruled that the street dogs will be picked up to be sterilised and then released back in their respective areas. The court has listed this matter after 8 weeks,” he said.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Supreme Court Orders To Release Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR After Immunisation, Except Rabies-Infected, Modifies Aug 11 Order

Another Protester questioned whether, if the Supreme Court had banned public feeding, there would be any other way to feed the dogs. He believed the court might have left a way to feed the dogs, which he termed a huge relief for them.

“The court said that if public feeding is stopped, then how will we feed the female dogs. They do not have any option to eat so I think they must have left some option. There must be something. I have not read the order because if they are not able to feed, then how will they survive? It is a huge relief, we cannot explain what trauma we have lived in for the last 11 days,” the protestant said.

The Supreme Court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately. “Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour,” the court ordered.

The court ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created. It ordered the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to create feeding areas in municipal wards. The Court noted that animal lovers can move application before MCD for adoption of dogs.

The court expanded the ambit of its proceedings on menace of stray dogs and issued notice to Secretaries of department of Animal Husbandry all states and Union Territories and sought their response on framing of national policy to deal with the problem.

Maneka Gandhi responded after SC verdict 

Animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi as  welcomed Friday’s Supreme Court’s ruling that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should not be rounded up permanently. She further supported the court’s order to create designated feeding areas and also highlighted that, for the first time in 25 years, the government has allocated Rs 2,500 crore for this program, as stated in Parliament.

Gandhi said, “I am very happy with this scientific judgement. Relocation and fear are the primary reasons dogs bite. There is no question of releasing dogs infected with Rabies. The court has not defined what an aggressive dog is. This needs to be defined…It is right (in order to create designated feeding areas). They (civic authority) also have to put up signboards for such designated areas…The court has stated that its ruling applies throughout the country…As per the order, the municipal corporations will have to set up proper ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres. For the first time in 25 years, the government stated in Parliament that it is allocating Rs 2,500 crores for this program…”

It also directed its Registry to seek information from all High Courts where petitions are pending on the issue of stray dogs and ordered that all such matters will be transferred to the top court.

‘A balanced order’

Hailing the top court’s verdict in this matter, Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma called it a “balanced order.” She stated that all matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one court.

“This is a balanced order. The court has involved all states in this case. All matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one. They have said that regular dogs should be sterilised and aggressive dogs should be put in pounds/ animal shelters. The court has ruled that MCD will establish designated feeding areas for dogs…” Nanita Sharma told reporters.

On August 11, the top court ordered that all localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise; it also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Supreme Court’s Big Stray Dog Verdict: What Did The SC Say? Here’s What We Know So Far

Tags: Maneka GandhiStray DogSupreme Court Stray Dog Verdict

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict
‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict
‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict
‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?