Breaking: Supreme Court Orders To Release Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR After Immunisation, Except Rabies-Infected, Modifies Aug 11 Order

The Supreme Court of India on Friday modified its earlier order, saying that stray dogs picked up from Delhi-NCR must be released after immunisation and sterilisation, except aggressive or rabies-infected.

The top court also ordered restrictions on public feeding of dogs.

The apex court stayed an order passed by a two-judge bench on August 11 that stray dogs, which are picked up from the Delhi National Capital Region, must not be released and must be kept in shelter houses.

Delivering the modified order, a three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria clarified that the stray dogs must be released after sterilisation and immunisation, except those dogs which are infected with rabies or are exhibiting aggressive behaviour, Live Law reported.