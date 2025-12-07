LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Big Slap In The Face Of…' BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Attacks Rahul Gandhi As J&K CM Calls INDIA Bloc 'On Life Support'

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hit out at Rahul Gandhi after J&K CM Omar Abdullah called the INDIA bloc “on life support.” Bhandari claimed the remark exposes internal distrust within the alliance and growing belief among partners that Rahul Gandhi is unfit to lead the coalition.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PHOTO: X)
Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 7, 2025 17:23:12 IST

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent remark describing the opposition INDIA bloc as being on “life support”, claiming it exposes the alliance’s view of the Lok Sabha LoP as a “political failure” unfit to lead the coalition.

Responding to the J-K CM’s comments, Bhandari said the National Conference leader’s words expose the alliance’s internal lack of confidence, alleging that, despite publicly defending Rahul Gandhi, the alliance partners privately believe he is responsible for the bloc’s electoral setbacks.

“This is a huge slap in the face of the Rahul Gandhi-led INDI alliance. Today, Omar Abdullah and a lot of his partners in the alliance claim that Rahul Gandhi is not fit to be the leader of the alliance.

This statement also proves that despite Rahul speaking about vote chori and questioning EVM or SIR, deep inside everyone who is part of the alliance and is in power, be it Hemant Soren or Omar Abdullah, they do agree that because of Rahul Gandhi, Congress and other parties in the alliance can’t win any elections,” Bhadari said.

“Today, it is clear that apart from Congress, all other parties in the alliance think that Rahul Gandhi is a political failure,” he added.

This comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Saturday at a summit, responded to the opposition bloc’s status, saying that it was on “life support”.

When asked if the alliance is “dead already”, the National Conference leader said, “We are sort of on life support. But every once in a while, somebody brings us those paddles and gives us a bit of a shock, and we get up again. Then, unfortunately, results like Bihar happen, and we slump down again, and then somebody has to wheel us in.” 

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 5:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS