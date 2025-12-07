LIVE TV
Who is Nikita Nagdev? Pakistani Woman Wants PM Modi To Intervene After Husband Abandons Her, Gears Up For Second Wedding In Delhi

Who is Nikita Nagdev? Pakistani Woman Wants PM Modi To Intervene After Husband Abandons Her, Gears Up For Second Wedding In Delhi

A Pakistani woman, Nikita Nagdev, has accused her husband of abandoning her in Karachi after their 2020 marriage. In an emotional video appeal to PM Modi, she claims she was forcibly deported from India and left at the Attari border, and now plans to remarry in Delhi while seeking justice.

Pakistani Woman Begs PM Modi For Justice As Husband Prepares Delhi Wedding (PHOTO: X)
Pakistani Woman Begs PM Modi For Justice As Husband Prepares Delhi Wedding (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 7, 2025 14:16:20 IST

Who is Nikita Nagdev? Pakistani Woman Wants PM Modi To Intervene After Husband Abandons Her, Gears Up For Second Wedding In Delhi

A Pakistani woman has reported how she has been left by her husband in Karachi and has been planning to get remarried in Delhi.

The identified woman, who goes by the name Nikita Nagdev, has gone through a desperate video call at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek justice and this has elicited shock amongst the social groups and legal organizations in both the countries.

Pakistani Woman Urges PM Modi to Intervene

During Hindu traditions, Nikita, who is a resident of Karachi, had claimed that she married Vikram Nagdev, a man of Pakistani origin based in Indore under a long-term visa on January 26, 2020, in Karachi. On February 26, Vikram took her to India after a month. However, in a few months, Nikita claims that her life was shaken. 

She was forcibly deported to Pakistan on July 9, 2020, and left at the Attari border in the name of a visa technicality. Since that time, she says, Vikram has never sought to take her back.

She said in her emotional video message that she kept on asking him to call her to India but she said he declined all the times.

Nikita in her Karachi video is pleading that without justice being served today women would have no trust in justice. Most of the girls are abused physically and psychologically by their place of marriage. I beg your presence, all, with me.

Nikita Nagdev Says Husband Abandoned Her

She also explained the outrageous behaviour that she allegedly experienced right after she got married. When I came back to the house of my in-laws in Pakistan, they had changed their behaviour completely. I was informed that my husband was cheating on me with one of my family members. On telling my father-in-law he replied, boys have affairs, nothing can be done.

Nikita also claimed that Vikram had compelled her to go back to Pakistan during the COVID-19 lockdown, and is refusing her entry to India at present. She said: Every woman must be given justice in India.

On going back to Karachi, Nikita found out that Vikram was planning a second wedding with a Delhi girl. On January 27, 2025, Nikita made a written complaint, distressed by the idea that he might lose his marriage but be legally married.

Cross-Border Marriage Turns Sour

The case was presented in front of the Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre which had been authorized by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Vikram and his so called fiancee were notified and a hearing was held.

However, mediation failed. The report of the Centre dated April 30, 2025 said that both spouses are not Indian nationals, therefore the case was under the jurisdiction of Pakistan, and advised Vikram to be sent back to Pakistan.

It is not the first instance when the case has appeared in Indore. In May 2025, Nikita made an request to the Indore Social Panchayat who advised Vikram to be deported.

Collector Ashish Singh guaranteed that an investigation was commissioned and it would be taken up depending on the report.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 2:16 PM IST
Who is Nikita Nagdev? Pakistani Woman Wants PM Modi To Intervene After Husband Abandons Her, Gears Up For Second Wedding In Delhi

