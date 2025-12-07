‘The Wedding Is Called Off…’ Smriti Mandhana Officially Puts All Rumours To Rest Days After Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations Went Viral

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has made a statement publicly ending weeks of speculations over her personal life that indeed her wedding to music composer/ filmmaker Palash Mucchal has been called off.

The explanation was in the form of an Instagram story, which was shared on Sunday, becoming her first reaction to persisting rumours.

Taking to her official Instagram with more than 14 million followers, Smriti on IG wrote, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.”

She continued, “I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Smriti further shared, “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward.”

