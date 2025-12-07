‘When I Play Freely, I Know I Can…’ Virat Kohli Spills The Beans On Most Satisfying Thing Post Clinching ODI Series Against South Africa

Virat Kohli has been in a brilliant touch in the last four outings that he has had for India scoring two fifties and as many hundreds for the side. After a couple of 0s in Australia in the first two ODIs, the star Indian batter made a roaring comeback. The right-hander has now shared his thoughts about his batting.

“Playing the way I have in this series has been the most satisfying thing for me. I don’t think I have played at this level for a good 2-3 years now and I feel really free in my mind. Just the whole game is coming together nicely,” he said following India’s nine-wicket series-deciding win over South Africa.

Kohli struck 12 maximums during the series against South Africa which was the evidence of that freedom that he has been talking about.

“When I play freely, then I know I can hit sixes. So, I just wanted to have some fun because I was batting well, just take a bit more risk. Just push my own boundaries and see where we go. There’s always levels you can unlock and you just need to take a risk,” he said.

Kohli started off the series against South Africa in a fine way after scoring a ton. India won that match and took a 1-0 lead. The batter continued form in the second fixture as well and struck another one but his century went in vain as South Africa chased down a big total of 359 to make it all square.

India were then handed a target of 271 in the third match where Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma provided a good start to the hosts. After Rohit’s departure for 75, Kohli and Jaiswal took the onus on themselves and made sure that there was no further loss of wickets.

Jaiswal went on to score his maiden ODI ton while Kohli remained unbeaten at 65 off 45 to take India home and sela the series 2-1.