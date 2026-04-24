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Home > Sports News > Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming Saudi Pro League 2026: Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League Match in India, Dubai, UAE, Middle East. Follow NewsX for more info.

Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming Channel Details. Photo X
Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming Channel Details. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 24, 2026 20:22:01 IST

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Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming Saudi Pro League 2026: In Match week 29 of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League, Al Hazem will host Al Riyadh. Both teams need points for very different reasons. The game will take place at Al-Hazm Club Stadium, where the home team will try to use the support of their fans to their advantage in what should be a tough match.

Jalel Kadri’s team is feeling good about this game after easily beating Al Fayha 2-0 in their last game. That result showed how much more confident they were getting and gave them a boost going into another big test. With nine wins from 28 league matches, Al Hazem currently occupy 10th place in the standings and know that another positive result could lift them further up the table.

Al Hazem will try to keep up their recent progress and keep moving up the rankings by playing at home. If they do well here, it will make their position in the middle of the table even stronger.

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Al Riyadh, on the other hand, comes into the game hoping to build on a string of good performances. They have gotten better in their last three games and will want to keep that going in this tough away game. But it will be hard to play against an Al Hazem team that is in good form on the road. Maurício Dulac’s team is in 16th place in the standings and is still in the relegation zone. As the pressure rises, they need points quickly to get out of trouble. Both teams are fully available, so each manager has a lot of choices for this important game.

Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming Saudi Pro League 2026

When will the Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2026 match take place?

The match between Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh match is scheduled for Friday, 24 April 2026.

When will the Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2026 match start?

The match will kick off at 9:40 PM IST in India and on 7:10 PM Saudi Time on Friday, 24 April 2026.

Where will the Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2026 match be played?

The game will be held at the Al Hazm Club Stadium in Ar Rass. 

Where to watch Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2026 match in India?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 9:40 PM IST on Friday, 24 April 2026.

Where to watch Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai (UAE) and across Middle East?

The match will be broadcast live on SSC Network across MENA regions and live-streamed on the Shahid VIP app from 7:10 PM Dubai Time on Friday, 24 April 2026. 

Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Predicted XI 

Al Hazem: Al Ghamdi; AL Rashed, Tanker, Al Dakheel, Al Nakhli; Bah, Rosier, Martins; Aldhuwayhi, Al Shammari, Al-Habshi.

Al Riyadh: Borian; Tambakti, Alkhaibari, Barbet, Hazazi; Lekhal, Al Siyahi; Sylla, Tozé, Sali; Antunes.

Last 5 Matches Of Al Hazem 

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
April 11, 2026 Al-Fayha Home Win 2–0
April 3, 2026 Al-Ittihad Away Loss 0–1
March 12, 2026 Al-Kholood Home Win 2–1
March 6, 2026 Al Khaleej Away Loss 1–2
February 27, 2026 Al-Ettifaq Home Win 3–1

Lat 5 matches of Al Riyadh 

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
April 9, 2026 Al-Ettifaq Away Win 3–2
April 5, 2026 Al-Shabab Home Draw 1–1
March 14, 2026 Al-Ittihad Home Win 3–1
March 6, 2026 Damac Club Away Loss 0–3
February 27, 2026 Al-Ahli Home Loss 0–1

Read More: Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

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Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

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Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World
Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World
Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World
Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

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