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Home > Sports News > Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Match in India, Dubai, UAE, Middle East. Follow NewsX for more info.

Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming and Channel Details. Photo X
Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming and Channel Details. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 24, 2026 19:49:07 IST

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Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

البث المباشر للدوري السعودي للمحترفين: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming: In Match week 28 of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League, Al Fateh will play Al Khaleej on Friday, April 24. Both teams want to get important points in this mid-table match. The match will be at the Al Fateh Club Stadium, where the home team will try to use their home pitch to their advantage.

José Gomes’ team is under a lot of pressure going into the game because they lost two of their last three league games. Because they haven’t been consistent lately, they are in 14th place in the standings, which puts them uncomfortably close to the relegation battle. Al Fateh knows they can’t afford to make many more mistakes if they want to stay out of trouble in the last few weeks of the season. They have only won seven of their 27 games this season. Being able to play in front of their fans could give them the boost they need to start winning again.

In the past few weeks, Al Khaleej has also had trouble getting going. They lost 5-0 to Al Nassr and then drew with Al Kholood in their most recent game. Those results have made it harder for them to move forward and shown that they need to get better on both ends of the pitch.

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Georgios Donis’ team is currently in 11th place in the table with eight wins out of 27 games. They are still in a slightly better position than their opponents. But since both teams are desperate to get back on track, fans can expect a tough and competitive game.

Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming Saudi Pro League 2026

When will the Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2026 match take place?
The match between Al Najma vs Al Taawoun match is scheduled for Friday, 24 April 2026.

When will the Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2026 match start?
The match will kick off at 9:15 PM IST in India and on 6:45 PM Saudi Time on Friday, 24 April 2026.

Where will the Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2026 match be played?
The game will be held at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al Hofuf. 

Where to watch Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2026 match in India?
The match will not be broadcast live on TV in India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 9:15 PM IST on Friday, 24 April 2026.

Where to watch Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai (UAE) and across Middle East?

The match will be broadcast live on SSC Network across MENA regions and live-streamed on the Shahid VIP app from 6:45 PM Dubai Time on Friday, 24 April 2026. 

(سيتم بث المباراة مباشرةً على شبكة SSC في جميع أنحاء منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا، كما سيتم بثها عبر تطبيق شاهد VIP ابتداءً من الساعة 6:45 مساءً بتوقيت دبي يوم الجمعة 24 أبريل 2026.)

Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Predicted Playing XIs

Al Fateh: Pacheco; Al Jari, Fernandes, Al Suwailem; Saadane, Youssef; Baattia, Bendebka, Alemzi; Delgado; Batna

Al Khaleej: Moris (GK); Al Hamsal, Asiri, Khubrani, Rebocho; Koubelis, Kanabah; Fernandes, Fortounis, Masouras; Al Khaibri

Last 5 Matches Of Al Fateh 

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
April 5, 2026 Al Akhdoud Away Loss 0–1
March 15, 2026 Al Hilal Home Loss 0–1
March 7, 2026 Al-Taawoun Away Loss 2–3
February 27, 2026 Damac Club Home Draw 1–1
February 24, 2026 Al Akhdoud Home Win 2–1

Last 5 Matches Of Al Khaleej 

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
April 3, 2026 Al-Kholood Away Draw 2–2
March 15, 2026 Al-Nassr Home Loss 0–5
March 7, 2026 Al-Hazem Home Win 2–1
February 28, 2026 Al-Ittihad Away Loss 0–1
February 25, 2026 Al-Kholood Home Loss 2–3

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Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

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Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World
Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World
Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World
Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

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