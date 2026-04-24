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Home > World News > Benjamin Netanyahu Latest Health Update: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals Successful Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: ‘Removed The Problem’

Benjamin Netanyahu Latest Health Update: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals Successful Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: ‘Removed The Problem’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed he underwent successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, with no trace of the disease remaining.

Netanyahu says he was successfully treated for prostate cancer (IMAGE: X)
Netanyahu says he was successfully treated for prostate cancer (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 24, 2026 19:18:09 IST

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Benjamin Netanyahu Latest Health Update: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals Successful Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: ‘Removed The Problem’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he had received successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, without specifying when the treatment took place.

In a statement on social media, as his annual medical report was released, Netanyahu, 76, said an early stage malignant tumor had been discovered during a routine checkup. He said “targeted treatment” had removed “the problem” and left no trace of it.

According to the medical report, which otherwise said the prime minister was in good health, Netanyahu was treated with radiation therapy for early-stage prostate cancer. Neither the medical report nor Netanyahu said when the treatment occurred.

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Israel’s longest-serving prime minister said that he had delayed the release of the medical report by two months to prevent Iran from spreading “false propaganda against Israel”.

In March, during the fighting with Iran, rumours that circulated on social media and aired on Iranian state media claimed that Netanyahu had died. The Israeli leader recorded a video of himself visiting a Jerusalem cafe in March to refute the claims.

Netanyahu underwent surgery on his prostate in 2024 after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement. In 2023, he was fitted with a pacemaker. Elections are due to be held in Israel by October. 

(With Inputs From Reuters) 

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Tags: benjamin netanyahuIsraeli Prime Ministerlatest world newsprostate cancer

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Benjamin Netanyahu Latest Health Update: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals Successful Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: ‘Removed The Problem’
Benjamin Netanyahu Latest Health Update: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals Successful Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: ‘Removed The Problem’
Benjamin Netanyahu Latest Health Update: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals Successful Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: ‘Removed The Problem’
Benjamin Netanyahu Latest Health Update: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals Successful Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: ‘Removed The Problem’

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