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Home > India News > ‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said

‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said

The Punjab & Haryana High Court has held on Friday that use of the expression “f*** off” during a workplace dispute, though inappropriate, does not amount to sexual harassment in the absence of sexual intent or overtone.

Punjab And Haryana High Court (Image Credit-X)
Punjab And Haryana High Court (Image Credit-X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 24, 2026 19:31:39 IST

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‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said

The Punjab & Haryana High Court has held on Friday that use of the expression “f*** off” during a workplace dispute, though inappropriate, does not amount to sexual harassment in the absence of sexual intent or overtone.

Justice Kirti Singh noted that the expression, though offensive, lacked any sexual intent or undertone, which is a key requirement for behavior to be classified as sexual harassment under the law. The court emphasized that not every instance of rude or harsh language at the workplace falls within the scope of sexual misconduct.

“It is also pertinent that the context of the communication in the present case prima facie arises out of a work-related interaction,” the judge observed, underlining that the dispute stemmed from professional disagreements rather than personal or gender-based targeting.

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Tags: court verdict workplace languagefuck off remark court caseharassment law interpretation IndiaIndian labour law newsJustice Kirti Singh judgmentPunjab and Haryana High Courtsexual harassment definition Indiaworkplace harassment Indiaworkplace misconduct legal ruling

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‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said

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‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said

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‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said
‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said
‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said
‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said

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