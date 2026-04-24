‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said

The Punjab & Haryana High Court has held on Friday that use of the expression “f*** off” during a workplace dispute, though inappropriate, does not amount to sexual harassment in the absence of sexual intent or overtone.

Justice Kirti Singh noted that the expression, though offensive, lacked any sexual intent or undertone, which is a key requirement for behavior to be classified as sexual harassment under the law. The court emphasized that not every instance of rude or harsh language at the workplace falls within the scope of sexual misconduct.

“It is also pertinent that the context of the communication in the present case prima facie arises out of a work-related interaction,” the judge observed, underlining that the dispute stemmed from professional disagreements rather than personal or gender-based targeting.

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