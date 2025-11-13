Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Brings New Changes, Kids Below 5 Years Can Now…

Indian Railways has announced an important update for passengers travelling with children, clarifying long-standing confusion about child ticket booking rules. The new policy aims to make the process simpler and more transparent. As per the updated rules, children below 5 years of age can travel without a ticket, but only if they do not occupy a separate seat or berth. If parents want a separate berth or seat for their child, they will now have to pay the full adult fare.

Earlier, many passengers were uncertain about how to book tickets for children and what the “No Seat/No Berth (NOSB)” option meant. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now explained these rules in detail to prevent confusion during ticket booking.

Here are the new guidelines:

-Children below 5 years can travel for free if they don’t need a separate seat or berth. If you request one, you must pay the full fare.

-For children between 5 and 12 years, two options are available. If you select the “No Seat/No Berth (NOSB)” option, only half the fare is charged. However, if a separate berth or seat is required, full adult fare applies.

-Children aged 12 years and above are treated as adults, and their tickets are charged at full fare.

Indian Railways has also adviced passengers to enter the correct age of their children while booking tickets on the IRCTC website or app. Entering the wrong age or choosing the wrong seat option could lead to ticket cancellation or even a penalty.

The updated child ticket policy is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing effort to improve clarity and enhance the passenger experience. Officials have urged travellers to carefully review the new rules before booking their journey to avoid any inconvenience.

