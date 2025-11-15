LIVE TV
Big Travel Updates: Akasa Air Takes Off From Navi Mumbai International Airport With Exciting New Routes- Check Routes, Schedule And Key Details

Akasa Air launches operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport, connecting Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad. The airline plans expanded flights, strategic growth, and enhanced connectivity across key Indian travel corridors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 15, 2025 13:52:25 IST



Big news for travel enthusiasts! Akasa Air is all set to make Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) its new launchpad, connecting the city to four major Indian destinations.

The airline’s maiden flight from Delhi to Navi Mumbai is scheduled for December 25, a Christmas treat for travelers. This move positions Akasa Air as one of the first carriers to operate from NMIA, promising faster connectivity and more travel options.

With new routes, easier bookings, and expanding operations, it’s safe to say that the skies above Mumbai are about to get a whole lot more exciting!

Big Travel Updates: Akasa Air New Route And Schedule

Destination Flight Start Date Booking Options
Goa December 25 Akasa Air website, Android & iOS apps, leading travel agents
Delhi December 26 Akasa Air website, Android & iOS apps, leading travel agents
Kochi December 26 Akasa Air website, Android & iOS apps, leading travel agents
Ahmedabad December 31 Akasa Air website, Android & iOS apps, leading travel agents

Strategic Importance Of NMIA For Akasa Air

Akasa Air becomes one of the first airlines to commence operations from NMIA, marking a key milestone in its growth. Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and CCO, stated that NMIA will enable a dual-airport ecosystem, enhancing connectivity, mobility, and choice for travelers.

Strengthening Presence In Mumbai Metropolitan Region

  • NMIA strengthens Akasa Air’s strategic presence in western India.

  • Optimizes capacity deployment for efficient operations.

  • Captures new demand pools in the region.

  • Reflects Akasa Air’s commitment to India’s infrastructure-led growth story.

Expansion Plans And Future Strategy

  • Scale operations from NMIA to 300 domestic and 50 international flights per week.

  • Establish 10 parking bases by FY2027.

  • Expand internationally into key Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets.

Akasa Air’s Emerging Role In India’s Travel Corridors

With NMIA operations, Akasa Air is poised to become a key player in India’s most prominent travel corridors, shaping a modern, efficient, and sustainable aviation ecosystem.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 –

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 1:52 PM IST
Tags: Akasa AirNavi Mumbai International Airport

QUICK LINKS